Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, March 01
Weather  43.0
Keller scores twice in Coyotes’ 5-2 win over Sabres
NHL

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller shouts as he celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of a game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Glendale. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller shouts as he celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of a game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Glendale. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 10:41 p.m.

GLENDALE — Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots after a shaky start and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 Saturday night.

Raanta gave up goals to Marcus Johansson and Jeff Skinner less than a minute apart early in the first period. He was sharp the rest of the way and the Coyotes picked up the pressure, scoring five straight goals to remain within reach of the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Jordan Oesterle had a goal and an assist, Phil Kessel also scored and Oliver Ekman-Larsson added a short-handed empty-netter to give coach Rick Tocchet his 100th win at Arizona.

Jonas Johansson stopped 26 shots for Buffalo, which has lost four of six.

The Coyotes had three days off after losing 2-1 to Florida on Tuesday.

The Sabres had a short turnaround, playing their 12th back-to-back of the season after losing 4-2 at Vegas on Friday night. Carter Hutton gave up three goals on 27 shots and Jonas Johansson got the start against the Coyotes.

He was sharp as Arizona had the early jump, then Buffalo got the early two-goal lead.

Marcus Johansson scored midway through the first period, one-timing a pass from Dominik Kahun following a turnover by Arizona defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin behind the goal.

Skinner scored 44 seconds later on a redirect of a backhanded shot by Wayne Simmonds,

The Coyotes took their turn scoring rapid-fire goals early in the second period.

Oesterle got the first one, one-timing a nifty pass from Keller from behind the goal past Johansson’s glove side. Kessel tied it 57 seconds later, punching in a rebound after a mad scramble in the crease.

Keller put the Coyotes up midway through the second, punching a rebound between Johansson’s pads after Buffalo’s goalie had a turnover behind his own goal.

Keller made it a two-goal lead midway through the third period with his 17th of the season, keeping it on a 2-on-1 and beating Johansson between the pads.

NOTES

The assist by Simmonds on Skinner’s goal was his first point since being acquired from New Jersey in a trade-deadline deal. ... Arizona is 9-2-3 at home since Dec. 31. ... Kahun’s assist was his second point in two games since being traded to Buffalo by Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Buffalo plays at Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Arizona starts a three-game Canadian trip Wednesday in Vancouver.

