ERAU’s Johnson becomes 1st 4-time All-Cal Pac First Team Selection
College Men's Basketball
LANCASTER, Calif. — The year ended a bit sooner than planned for Embry-Riddle men’s basketball but tonight Nick Johnson made history. The senior became the first player in the California Pacific Conference named to four consecutive All-Cal Pac first teams.
Johnson already had quite the resume to his name coming into Friday’s Cal Pac Awards banquet but he somehow found room to add to it. The senior is the leader in five different statistical categories for the Eagles (9-16, 4-10) including points, which he put up a school record 18.6. per game. He notched another six double-doubles and dropped a career high 33 points against in-state rival Benedictine-Mesa.
Johnson is the all-time leader for ERAU in points (1624), rebounds (725), assists (272), steals (215), games played (106) and field goals made (582). The slashing guard played a large role in the foundation of the Eagles. His records have a chance to stay there for a long time.
Let’s not overlook his running mate, Gilbert Ibarra who made the honorable mention squad. Ibarra also had himself a career year scoring 14.9 points per game, shooting 32.8% from deep and nearly 90% from the charity stripe. Ibarra became the third player in the Eagles program to score 1000 career points earlier this season. The only person to have scored more points in a career in an ERAU jersey is Johnson. Adding to his impressive year, he had a career night against La Sierra scoring 28 points. Ibarra made the All-Cal Pac second team twice before this season. The Eagles will surely miss Ibarra next year as well.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: