ERAU’s Johnson becomes 1st 4-time All-Cal Pac First Team Selection
College Men's Basketball

Embry-Riddle guard Nick Johnson, left, makes a layup in a game during the 2019-2020 season. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

By ERAU Athletics
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 10:46 p.m.

LANCASTER, Calif. — The year ended a bit sooner than planned for Embry-Riddle men’s basketball but tonight Nick Johnson made history. The senior became the first player in the California Pacific Conference named to four consecutive All-Cal Pac first teams.

Johnson already had quite the resume to his name coming into Friday’s Cal Pac Awards banquet but he somehow found room to add to it. The senior is the leader in five different statistical categories for the Eagles (9-16, 4-10) including points, which he put up a school record 18.6. per game. He notched another six double-doubles and dropped a career high 33 points against in-state rival Benedictine-Mesa.

Johnson is the all-time leader for ERAU in points (1624), rebounds (725), assists (272), steals (215), games played (106) and field goals made (582). The slashing guard played a large role in the foundation of the Eagles. His records have a chance to stay there for a long time.

Let’s not overlook his running mate, Gilbert Ibarra who made the honorable mention squad. Ibarra also had himself a career year scoring 14.9 points per game, shooting 32.8% from deep and nearly 90% from the charity stripe. Ibarra became the third player in the Eagles program to score 1000 career points earlier this season. The only person to have scored more points in a career in an ERAU jersey is Johnson. Adding to his impressive year, he had a career night against La Sierra scoring 28 points. Ibarra made the All-Cal Pac second team twice before this season. The Eagles will surely miss Ibarra next year as well.

