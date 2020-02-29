Changes in 2020 elections process among topics of discussion for Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

Changes in the election process for 2020; a $50,000 program to help residents create defensible space around their homes; and the trail system in the county will be among the issues the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will deal with this week.

The regular board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.

A number of presentations will take place during the meeting, including one by Karen McCracken, chief deputy recorder, and Lynn Constabile, elections director, about changes to the election process for 2020.

Constabile said this past week that her report would focus on how the change in the primary date would affect other aspects of the election cycle.

“There are a lot of date changes,” Constabile said, noting the main one involves the move-up of the primary date by about a month to Aug. 4.

The earlier-than-usual primary date, in turn, will cause a number of other changes in deadlines and procedures.

“We want to go over those changes,” Constabile said. The Aug. 4 primary will be followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.

Also on the agenda will be a presentation by long-time county volunteer Nigel Reynolds, who will talk about trails in Yavapai County.

Reynolds, who has volunteered with Yavapai County’s Geographic Information Systems Department for about 18 years, said his talk would focus on mapping for the trails in the county.

In other action, the board will:

• Consider approval of the dates for this year’s annual free slash disposal program, which is being proposed to run from April 1 to June 1.

Yavapai County Public Information Officer David McAtee said the program would allow people to drop off slash at county transfer stations in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley.

“The free slash drop-off program will assist residents in developing necessary defensible space around their homes and other structures that could fuel fires,” states a county pamphlet. “Keeping fuels managed is absolutely necessary to help avoid uncontrolled fires that can become extremely damaging.”

If approved, the program will accept brush, branches, grass and leaves, and yard trimming. All slash must be removed from plastic bags.

The program will not accept lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

McAtee said the program will cost the county $50,000.

