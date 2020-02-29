OFFERS
Beehive, 8-feet long, discovered in apartment ceiling

This photo provided by Virginia Wildlife Management and Control shows a beehive that is removed from an apartment on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 in Richmond, Va. The Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said the hive produced about 80 to 100 pounds of honey, although only about 15 to 20 pounds was able to be salvaged. (Virginia Wildlife Management and Control via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 11:55 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — An animal control company in Virginia said it’s removed an 8-foot-long beehive from someone’s apartment.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said in a statement that they removed the hive from the ceiling of a living room in Richmond on Monday. The space was in between tenants at the time.

The company said the hive produced about 80 to 100 pounds of honey, although only about 15 to 20 pounds was able to be salvaged.

Rich Perry, owner of the wildlife control company, told The Charlotte Observer that the hive was big enough to support 100,000 to 150,000 bees. But he said it wasn’t fully occupied

Perry said it was extremely unusual to find such a large hive inside a building. He said the hive of Italian bees was likely to be at least 2 years old. He said the bees probably got in through holes in the siding and found a home between rafters and sheet rock.

The company said it has a “no kill” policy with bees. But he said the company could not find the queen after an extensive search and that the hive could not be saved.

