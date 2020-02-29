OFFERS
4 hospitalized after wave slams Virginia whale-watching boat

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 11:55 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were taken to a hospital over the weekend after a rogue wave hit their whale-watching boat during a Virginia Aquarium tour.

The incident happened after the vessel left the Virginia Beach Fishing Center at 10 a.m., Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center spokesman Matt Klepeisz told news outlets. The boat was passing through the Rudee Inlet with about 124 people on board when the wave struck it.

“The boat was jostled pretty good,” Klepeisz said.

The boat returned to the fishing center, and paramedics took four people for treatment, he added. None of the injuries were classified as serious, Virginia Beach Emergency Management said in a statement.

The U.S. Coast guard is investigating, news outlets reported.

