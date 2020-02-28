Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected

Beneath the ground in the middle of Prescott lies the legacy of what was once a dry-cleaning district of sorts.

An ongoing environmental investigation by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has found remains of harmful chemicals that were used in past dry-cleaning operations at the intersection of Miller Valley Road and Hillside Avenue, near the Miller Valley Fry’s gas station.

“It is from historic use, not current use,” said Matt Killeen, environmental coordinator for the city. He pointed out that at one time, a handful of dry-cleaning businesses operated in the Fair Street area.

Today, one remains, but Killeen said the pollutant of concern “lost favor about 10 years ago,” and is no longer used by dry cleaners.

Roxey Roach, owner of the Village Cleaners business on Fair Street, said the industry now uses a non-hazardous solvent for its dry-cleaning operations.

“There is very little waste, and the solvent never leaves the machine, except as dirt and grime” — for which the disposal is regulated by the state, he said.

Roach, who has owned the Village Cleaners business since the start of this year, said he has worked with ADEQ officials. His site has been tested, he said, and “We’re in the clear; we’re not in the contaminated zone at all.”

In the past, Killeen said, “There probably were cases of improper disposal” of the harmful chemicals (including tetrachloroethene (PCE) and trichloroethene (TCE).

PCE is described by ADEQ as a “volatile organic compound used primarily as a dry-cleaning solvent and de-greaser,” while TCE is a used as a de-greaser. Both are considered carcinogens.

The pollution has contaminated 112 private exempt water wells in the area, according to information form ADEQ.

Based on ADEQ surveys, many of the wells have been abandoned and capped, while others appear to be used for irrigation rather than for drinking water.

An ADEQ report stated that of 48 completed questionnaires, 31 of the wells were reported to be “out of service, capped, abandoned, unknown or destroyed,” while 12 owners indicated the wells were used exclusively for irrigation.

One owner reported that the well water was used for bathing and washing, but not for drinking. Two others said that the wells were not currently used for potable water, but could be possible potable water sources in the future.

Beyond the surveys, Killeen said ADEQ has been in contact with well-owners in the area, going door-to-door in some cases. There was no indication that any of the 112 wells are being used for drinking water, he said.

The water for the City of Prescott’s domestic system is located at a wellfield in Chino Valley, miles from the contaminated site. Therefore, the city’s water customers are not affected by the pollution, Killeen said.

He noted that the “plume” of contamination is limited to the Miller Valley/Hillside/Fair area.

The ADEQ report states: “Responses from local water providers indicated no supply wells are present in the study area, and that none are anticipated to be developed in the future.”

The PCE and TCE contamination was discovered during unrelated testing for gasoline leaks from underground storage tanks, according to information from the ADEQ. The preliminary investigation was completed in 2015, and the remedial investigation began in 2017.

In January 2020, ADEQ conducted a public meeting in Prescott to inform the community about a draft remedial investigation for the Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund (WQARF) site, also known as a Superfund site. About 10 people attended that meeting, although no local well owners spoke.

Noting that the site is located along Miller Creek, Killeen said testing was done to determine if the chemicals had contaminated the surface water, but there was no connection found.

“Samples collected from Miller Creek … did not find PCE or TCE in the creek,” states the ADEQ report. “A hydro-geologic survey indicated it is unlikely that the creek in the area of the site is connected to the contaminated groundwater at the site.”

Future steps will determine how best to remediate the contamination. Among the possible fixes for the pollution is the installation of a pumping system that would filter the pollution out of the groundwater.

Killeen said such a pumping system could be installed at the Fry’s gas station, which he said is located at the “epicenter” of the pollution.

The process would be funded through the Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund, Killeen added.

Dry cleaners are regulated by the state, and the city is involved with the investigation process largely as a resource for residents.

“We’re looking forward to seeing this thing move onto the next stages,” Killeen said.

