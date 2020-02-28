OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 29
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spring Preview: Prescott girls leap into 2020 with state track & field title aspirations
Prep Track & Field

The Prescott girls track and field team finished second overall at the Division III State Championships a season ago, and with everyone back, 2020 might be the year for the Badgers. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

The Prescott girls track and field team finished second overall at the Division III State Championships a season ago, and with everyone back, 2020 might be the year for the Badgers. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

mugshot photo
BRIAN M. BERGNER JR., The Daily Courier | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 11:52 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Finishing only 10 points behind eventual state champion Snowflake a season ago, the Prescott girls track and field team knew if they worked hard in the offseason, 2020 would bring another chance at glory.

Well, spring has arrived and the Badgers are primed for a run at a Division III crown, and with everyone back in uniform, it’s going to be tough to stop them.

“We are deep in every position … We’re blessed with a whole bunch of great athletes,” fourth-year Prescott head coach Steve Reynolds said, adding that senior leaders like Emma Alvarez, Makenna Bray and Lily Jensen are a big reason for the program’s recent success.

“They compete in anything we ask them too,” Reynolds said.

That, and having a team full of distance runners that led Prescott to a cross-country state title in the fall, and a jumpers group that came ever so close in 2019, has the Badgers brimming with confidence.

“Our strength truly is our jumps and our distance. The distance girls should dominate. We have a philosophy here that we go compete with the big schools ... We will run against 5A, 6A schools, and we’ll do that all year,” Reynolds said. “So, we don’t get many individual victories during the season, but by state, when we get in Division III, we can dominate.”

With that, the expectations are higher than ever.

“They are definitely way higher than last year, plus with cross-country winning state, the whole team is on track. The combination of both, we’re expecting to win state,” said Makenna Bray, who was one-fourth of the 4x800-meter state champion team that took gold with a 9:58.39 time last spring.

Add that to a sophomore class that featured several athletes scoring points at state and Prescott is likely the early favorite to win a title in 2020.

“It was exciting, because I knew all the girls who were on my team were coming back to compete this year. If we got second [last year], and started off strong this year, we could get first this year,” sophomore Kari Kasun said.

So what will it take for Prescott to follow through this season with the high expectations of a state title? Kasun simple said, “effort.”

“The effort level is going to be factor that will pull us to the top,” Kasun said. “There are a lot more field events this year that we are participating in, so that will boost us this year.”

UP NEXT

Prescott is scheduled to compete today in the Thunder Invitational at Desert Vista in Phoenix.

The girls will then participate in the Husky Invitational at Horizon on March 7 before heading to Chandler to run in the two-day NIKE Chandler Rotary event March 20-21.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Badgers, Bears participate in Nike Chandler invite
Brannagh Woods shoots 5-over 41, leads Badgers to 4th straight win
LL All-Stars: Prescott routs juggernaut Chandler National 16-4, advance to semifinals
Prescott girls strike silver at state championships
Badgers prepared for postseason run in 2016-17
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries