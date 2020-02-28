Spring Preview: Prescott girls leap into 2020 with state track & field title aspirations

PRESCOTT — Finishing only 10 points behind eventual state champion Snowflake a season ago, the Prescott girls track and field team knew if they worked hard in the offseason, 2020 would bring another chance at glory.

Well, spring has arrived and the Badgers are primed for a run at a Division III crown, and with everyone back in uniform, it’s going to be tough to stop them.

“We are deep in every position … We’re blessed with a whole bunch of great athletes,” fourth-year Prescott head coach Steve Reynolds said, adding that senior leaders like Emma Alvarez, Makenna Bray and Lily Jensen are a big reason for the program’s recent success.

“They compete in anything we ask them too,” Reynolds said.

That, and having a team full of distance runners that led Prescott to a cross-country state title in the fall, and a jumpers group that came ever so close in 2019, has the Badgers brimming with confidence.

“Our strength truly is our jumps and our distance. The distance girls should dominate. We have a philosophy here that we go compete with the big schools ... We will run against 5A, 6A schools, and we’ll do that all year,” Reynolds said. “So, we don’t get many individual victories during the season, but by state, when we get in Division III, we can dominate.”

With that, the expectations are higher than ever.

“They are definitely way higher than last year, plus with cross-country winning state, the whole team is on track. The combination of both, we’re expecting to win state,” said Makenna Bray, who was one-fourth of the 4x800-meter state champion team that took gold with a 9:58.39 time last spring.

Add that to a sophomore class that featured several athletes scoring points at state and Prescott is likely the early favorite to win a title in 2020.

“It was exciting, because I knew all the girls who were on my team were coming back to compete this year. If we got second [last year], and started off strong this year, we could get first this year,” sophomore Kari Kasun said.

So what will it take for Prescott to follow through this season with the high expectations of a state title? Kasun simple said, “effort.”

“The effort level is going to be factor that will pull us to the top,” Kasun said. “There are a lot more field events this year that we are participating in, so that will boost us this year.”

UP NEXT

Prescott is scheduled to compete today in the Thunder Invitational at Desert Vista in Phoenix.

The girls will then participate in the Husky Invitational at Horizon on March 7 before heading to Chandler to run in the two-day NIKE Chandler Rotary event March 20-21.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.