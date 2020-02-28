Spring Preview: Experience will be key for Badgers’ 2020 playoff push

PRESCOTT — Much like how the kids would say, it’s been a minute since Prescott boys tennis qualified for state — since 2015 to be exact. The Badgers have hit a lull recently but 14-year head coach Sterling Fetty said the team is experienced enough to turn the ship around.

“With the boys, we can’t do a whole lot worse than we did last year so everything is going to be a lot easier this year because we got more depth,” Fetty said, as the Badgers finished with a 4-10 record in 2019.

On top of not losing any players from last year, the Badgers have gained a good handful of young prospects, including freshmen Leyton and Camden Fetty. Senior Sam Stoecker, the Badgers’ lone state qualifier from last season, will lead the charge while veterans Owen Thomas, Jared Carter, Beniam Osterloh, Kaleb Farnsworth and Chaz Schott will also be returning to fortify Prescott’s depth.

“I’m pretty excited this year. I think it’s going to be a great year,” Stoecker said. “We have a lot of great players this year and I’m looking forward to see how far we go.”

Stoecker is poised to have another solid season as the Badgers’ No. 1 seed. Leyton Fetty is expected to man the No. 2 spot, Thomas the No. 3, Camden Fetty the No. 4, Schott the No. 5 and Osterloh the No. 6. As far as doubles go, the additions of the Fettys will shake things up a little.

In the No. 1 spot for doubles, the duo of Stoecker and Leyton Fetty are expected to fill that role while Camden Fetty and Thomas will be the No. 2 team. Carter and his partner in crime Merlin Porter will be back in action to fill in as the No. 3 doubles team.

Even though the Badgers have only been practicing for just a couple weeks, Julio Marroquin, Sterling Fetty’s partner coach, said all the players have been training hard over the offseason.

“These kids are very dedicated. They put in time during the offseason,” Marroquin said. “They put in a lot of time and play in a lot of tournaments as well. And that begins to pay off during the tennis season.”

Prescott will open its season on the road Saturday, Feb. 29 with a match against Casteel, a powerhouse from Division II, Section V. Section action will kick off on March 24 as the Badgers will host last season’s state runner-up Notre Dame Prep at 3:30 p.m. The Badgers’ rivalry match against Bradshaw Mountain will be at home on March 31 at 3:30 p.m.

“We’re shooting big this year,” Marroquin said. “I think it’s going to take the mental toughness of these players and just the experience of going through tough matches, playing through tough points, I think that’s what it’s going to take. I think our younger players last year kind of saw what it takes, so we’re hoping that kind of experience will come in handy this season.”

