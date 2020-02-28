Spring Preview: Battle-tested Badgers boast stacked roster for 2020 season

PRESCOTT — Prescott girls tennis had no seniors on its roster when it made its tremendous run to the state semifinals last year. They were ultimately eliminated by Catalina Foothills but now, the Badgers seem to have a lethal mixture of young talent and experience to contend for a state title.

The Badgers’ playoff run last year came off the heels of their best regular-season in recent years. In 14 matches, Prescott only lost once, which was to eventual Division II, Section II champs Notre Dame Prep. Prescott coaches Sterling Fetty and Julio Marroquin return to man the helm for both the girls and boys teams but they strongly believe the girls have what it takes to win it all this year.

“Every year I get super excited,” Prescott coach Sterling Fetty said. “The girls team, obviously not losing anybody from last year, we’re going to be super strong and we gained another freshman Ava Strasser. The depth is what wins high school tennis and our depth is really good this year.”

Super sophomore Ava Andrews, senior Sierra McDonald, senior Heidi Madsen, senior Abby Stoecker and junior Riley Smith will all be returning this season. Stoecker echoed Fetty on how excited all the players are to get the season going, especially because the Badgers were so close of getting to the promise land in 2019.

“We got to the semifinals last year and we are just really excited to try and go to the finals this year and maybe even pull it off. We’re definitely very excited,” Stoecker said.

Sterling doesn’t expect the seeding to change much from last season but he’s leaning toward sliding Strasser into that No. 5 spot. The rest will most likely remain the same with Andrews at No. 1, McDonald at No. 2, Madsen at No. 3, Stoecker at No. 4 and Smith at No. 6.

When it comes to doubles, Andrews and Madsen are usually the go-to No. 1 seed. Stoecker and McDonald will likely be the No. 2 team while Smith and Strasser will be the No. 3 doubles team.

“Our girls’ team is even stronger this year than last year. We are one year older and we’re really senior-heavy, so I think that maturity and experience is going to help us out,” Marroquin said. “We have a couple freshmen coming up also that I think are going to contribute at the bottom of the lineup.”

Prescott and Notre Dame Prep will meet again this year on March 24 as the Badgers will be on the road. The Saints remain the Badgers’ biggest threat to winning a section title as their match could decide it all if no other teams emerge as contenders.

The Badgers will open their season on the road Saturday, Feb. 29 with a match against powerhouse Casteel from Division II, Section V. The Badgers’ rivalry match against Bradshaw Mountain will also be on the road and will take place on March 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.