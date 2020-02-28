OFFERS
Process for replacing Dan Streeter begins with special HUSD board meeting March 2

Dan Streeter, superintendent of the Humboldt Unified School District, offers an overview of HUSD programs with both highlights and challenges during a “Community Conversation with the Superintendent” on Nov. 21, 2019, at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley. Streeter has resigned and the board now faces the task with replacing him. (Nanci Hutson/Courier, file)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 7:17 p.m.

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board will host a special meeting on Monday, March 2, at 6: 15 p.m. at the Transportation facility behind the district offices on Robert Road to begin the search process for a new district superintendent.

Superintendent Dan Streeter resigned his five-year position last week as of June 30 after accepting a new position as superintendent of the Marana School District located in northwest Tucson.

The board’s agenda will begin with an overview of the superintendent search process and then will move into a discussion and possible vote to hire the Arizona School Boards Association to conduct the search process. The board will also discuss and vote on approving the association conducting a community E-survey for the superintendent search. The board will also talk about the extent of stakeholder involvement in the superintendent search process as well as approval of an advertising document and application questions specific to HUSD as part of the search process.

The final piece of business for this special meeting will be an overview of the next search meeting agenda.

The special meeting is open to the public.

