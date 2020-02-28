OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 28
Prescott Fire Department awarded Premier Emergency Medical Services Agency status

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli stands with Prescott Fire Department engineer/paramedic Dave Haskell in one of the department’s fire stations. Both are holding a certificate stating that the department has been awarded the Premier Emergency Medical Services Agency status by the Arizona Department of Health Services Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma System. (PFD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 28, 2020 7:05 p.m.

The Prescott Fire Department (PFD) has been awarded the Premier Emergency Medical Services Agency status by the Arizona Department of Health Services Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma System.

By receiving this designation, the department has a commitment to collect and utilize data to continuously improve the way they deliver care to the community.

Specifically, the department commits to quality assurance reviews of all patient calls involving out of hospital cardiac arrests, ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, suspected opioid overdoses, major trauma, stroke and pediatric resuscitation.

The data collected throughout the process is then used to develop clinical training, educational programs and policies to enhance the level of service provided by the department.

The Premier Emergency Medical Services Agency Program (PEAP) was established in 2009 as an emergency medical services (EMS) patient care performance improvement initiative, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

It’s essentially a form of accreditation to distinguish between EMS agencies that are striving to improve their operations through regular quality assurance evaluations and those that are not.

As of 2018, the standards were updated so that the recognition is only given to agencies that do the following:

• Maintain an electronic patient care report system that submits all incidents/patient contacts to the Arizona Pre-hospital Information and EMS Registry System consistent with current data submission guidelines.

• Commit to having a quality assurance team that reviews 100% of incidents/patient contacts associated with the following time-sensitive emergencies: Suspected opioid overdose; out-of-hospital cardiac arrest; serious heart attack; stroke; major trauma; and pediatric resuscitation.

• Commit to using data for optimizing patient care, including a process/system using electronic patient care report data to develop training, education and policies that enhance patient care.

• Annually update the Bureau Automated Online Services portal with an accurate list of agency-affiliated emergency medical care technicians, medical directors, EMS coordinators and other associated personnel.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.

