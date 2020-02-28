OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Weather  54.0 weather icon
Prescott Area in Brief: HUSD Expo, amateur radio classes & scams presentation

The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) is hosting its annual School Expo on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (HUSD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 28, 2020 6 p.m.

HUSD Expo is Saturday at Findlay Toyota Center

The Humboldt Unified School District will showcase its district programs and student performances at its 2020 School Expo on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Findlay Toyota Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families who want to learn about the district can do so while the children are entertained with bouncy houses for all ages, including Human Demolition and Battlezone inflatables. Free food will be offered by Gabby’s Grill.

The expo will include 25 community agency booths able to share resources with district families. All HUSD departments will also be available to answer questions. Kindergarten registration will also be offered.

Amateur radio classes, testing ahead

The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club is offering a free class for people who want their entry level license. The next class will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Building at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive. For details and to register for the class, visit https://www.w7yrc.org/ham-licensing-class-registration.

License testing will be offered on March 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, Prescott Valley. For more information or to preregister for the test (strongly recommended), visit www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec.

Visit the Yavapai Amateur Radio Club website, www.w7yrc.org, for information and schedule of club meetings.

Prescott Valley police to host scams, identity theft presentation

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is scheduled to host a “Consumer Scams and Identity Theft” presentation from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

The presentation will be held at the Police Department Training Room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Betty Delano, senior outreach coordinator for the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, will be speaking.

This program is free; reservations are not required. For further information, call 928-772-5164 or email jmullins@pvaz.net.

