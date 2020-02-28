Obituary: Garry L. Shumann

Garry L. Shumann was born June 8, 1944, and passed away February 18, 2020.

Garry spent his career in law enforcement. He retired as a Lieutenant at Arizona Liquor License and Control, where he was well respected.

He leaves behind, wife, Susan; children, Melissa, Lisa, Mark and Robert; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel and Funeral Home in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.