Monday Night Movie: 'Frozen II,' March 2

Come out for the Monday night movie, "Frozen 2" at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd., 1st floor library auditorium from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2.

Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

This is a free event and no registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

