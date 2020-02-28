Monday Morning Free Art Talk: "A Stroll through History" with Sonia Wijts, March 2
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 11:55 p.m.
Prescott Art Docents presents “Monday Morning Programs Free Art Talk“ at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2.
Come listen as Sonia Wijts presents “A Stroll through History” Flemish art from the 8th through the 18th century in Antwerp, Ghent, and Bruges.
For more information, visit prescottartdocents.net.
