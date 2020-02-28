Life of a Play: ‘Amadeus’ cast on their feet with first blocking rehearsal

The cast and crew of Prescott Center for the Arts’ upcoming production of “Amadeus” was in the process of turning chaos into order Monday night, Feb. 17, with the first blocking rehearsal at Yavapai Exceptional Industries.

The step after read-throughs and backstory, it was the first time the cast was on their feet, said Catherine Miller-Hahn, the show’s director.

“The first thing I look for in a blocking rehearsal is that everything we do makes sense, that every movement makes sense. I’m an organic director … I can give them a vague thing, come from right or left or whatever, but they’ve got to create the person that they’re going to be and this is the first time they’re on their feet to do it,” she said. “I’m looking for how they work together and whether they can take direction from me.”

Patrick DuHaime, who will play the role of Salieri in the show, said the process for the actor going into rehearsal is like riding a bike, but also relearning how to ride a bike at the same time. It’s all new all over again and it’s always exciting but at the same time, he’s still looking for the bigger picture.

It is always a little chaotic in the first blocking rehearsal but Miller-Hahn did a lot of work before the rehearsal, which allowed it to go pretty well, said Daria Owen, who is playing the part of Caterina Cavalieri, an opera singer.

One thing Miller-Hahn did was put tape on the ground marking the dimensions of Prescott Center for the Arts’ main stage. “It’s not as chaotic as sometimes it can be,” Owen said. “She’s kind of given it thought already.”

The next time the cast runs through the scenes they worked on Monday night, it will be a lot smoother with probably some minor adjustments, she said.

As time goes on, the written directions the actors have written in their scripts will become routine, Owen said. However, it’s good to be flexible.

“Once you get to the real stage, you might have to adjust slightly,” she said. “But everyone accepts that that’s the fact and adjusts very quickly to the flow.”

Miller-Hahn said she has a rehearsal schedule that outlines when she’s going to take away the scripts. At that point, they’ll have to ask for prompts but eventually she’ll take away the prompting and then it is make or break, she said. Tech, costumes and everything else comes after that.

Prescott Center for the Arts’ production of Amadeus runs for nine performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 16-18, and Thursday through Saturday, April 23-25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, and Saturday through Sunday, April 25-26. Tickets, already available online at www.pca-az.net, are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for youth.

Up next: The Life of a Play continues with a look at the crew’s jobs during tech rehearsal on Monday, April 6.