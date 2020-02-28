OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Life of a Play: ‘Amadeus’ cast on their feet with first blocking rehearsal

Daria Owen looks at her script during the first blocking rehearsal for Prescott Center for the Arts’ upcoming production of “Amadeus” Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Daria Owen looks at her script during the first blocking rehearsal for Prescott Center for the Arts’ upcoming production of “Amadeus” Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 4:50 p.m.

First Blocking Rehearsal for Prescott Center for the Arts' "Amadeus" by Courier Video

The cast and crew of Prescott Center for the Arts’ upcoming production of “Amadeus” was in the process of turning chaos into order Monday night, Feb. 17, with the first blocking rehearsal at Yavapai Exceptional Industries.

The step after read-throughs and backstory, it was the first time the cast was on their feet, said Catherine Miller-Hahn, the show’s director.

“The first thing I look for in a blocking rehearsal is that everything we do makes sense, that every movement makes sense. I’m an organic director … I can give them a vague thing, come from right or left or whatever, but they’ve got to create the person that they’re going to be and this is the first time they’re on their feet to do it,” she said. “I’m looking for how they work together and whether they can take direction from me.”

photo

Catherine Miller-Hahn directs the cast of Prescott Center for the Arts’ “Amadeus” during the show’s first blocking rehearsal Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Patrick DuHaime, who will play the role of Salieri in the show, said the process for the actor going into rehearsal is like riding a bike, but also relearning how to ride a bike at the same time. It’s all new all over again and it’s always exciting but at the same time, he’s still looking for the bigger picture.

It is always a little chaotic in the first blocking rehearsal but Miller-Hahn did a lot of work before the rehearsal, which allowed it to go pretty well, said Daria Owen, who is playing the part of Caterina Cavalieri, an opera singer.

One thing Miller-Hahn did was put tape on the ground marking the dimensions of Prescott Center for the Arts’ main stage. “It’s not as chaotic as sometimes it can be,” Owen said. “She’s kind of given it thought already.”

The next time the cast runs through the scenes they worked on Monday night, it will be a lot smoother with probably some minor adjustments, she said.

photo

Catherine Miller-Hahn directs the cast of Prescott Center for the Arts’ “Amadeus” during the show’s first blocking rehearsal Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

As time goes on, the written directions the actors have written in their scripts will become routine, Owen said. However, it’s good to be flexible.

“Once you get to the real stage, you might have to adjust slightly,” she said. “But everyone accepts that that’s the fact and adjusts very quickly to the flow.”

Miller-Hahn said she has a rehearsal schedule that outlines when she’s going to take away the scripts. At that point, they’ll have to ask for prompts but eventually she’ll take away the prompting and then it is make or break, she said. Tech, costumes and everything else comes after that.

Prescott Center for the Arts’ production of Amadeus runs for nine performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 16-18, and Thursday through Saturday, April 23-25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, and Saturday through Sunday, April 25-26. Tickets, already available online at www.pca-az.net, are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $17 for youth.

Up next: The Life of a Play continues with a look at the crew’s jobs during tech rehearsal on Monday, April 6.

photo

Patrick DuHaime and Marnie Uhl rehearse as Antonio Salieri and Salieri’s wife during the first blocking rehearsal for Prescott Center for the Arts’ upcoming production of “Amadeus” Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Life of a Play: 'Amadeus' hopefuls audition in Prescott
‘Wait Until Dark’ at Stage Too
Looking at love's longevity: Prescott Center for the Arts presents ‘Annapurna’ as first Stage Too show of the season
Stage Too presents powerful 'The Other Place' beginning Feb. 5
PCA acts on expansion, renovation plans
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries