Letter: Never fair, balanced

Originally Published: February 28, 2020 3:53 p.m.

Never fair, balanced

Editor:

When Roger Ailes launched Fox News in 1996, he was asked why he would insert another news channel into an already crowded market. He replied that Fox wasn’t a news channel but a place for conservatives to go to validate their beliefs. It was never fair and balanced. Ironically, the seed for Fox came from the Nixon impeachment hearings. Loyalists strategized that if only they controlled a news outlet, they could pump out pro-Nixon propaganda and disinformation which would save his Presidency. Now we see that strategy in action, as Fox continues to distort the truth about Trump and his actions, manipulating the base in a manner that many historians compare to Russian, Chinese and North Korean state-run television. A Fairleigh Dickinson University survey reported that Fox News viewers were less informed about current events than people who didn’t follow the news at all. Forbes Magazine, reporting on the study, stated: Fox viewers’ current events scores were in the basement. It conjures the image of Fox News as a black hole that sucks facts out of viewers’ heads. This has become known as The Fox News Effect.” This confirms John Micek’s recent Courier column where he states that the GOP promotes “no nothingness” among its base. Being uninformed is not a good way to make decisions on critical issues facing America today. Suggestion: Turn off Fox News permanently. Read the Courier for in depth local news. Read the Arizona Republic for in depth national and international news. Be an informed and responsible citizen.

Roger Fairfield

Prescott

