Letter: Do it legally

Originally Published: February 28, 2020 3:52 p.m.

Do it legally

Editor:

I have read many letters from local readers about why we should not build a wall to protect our borders. One recent letter Feb. 11 from David Beno, spouts all about how his mother came her (my mother did also), however those immigrants way back then came to America through proper means. One such place was Ellis Island. They had to go through the process to enter this country legally. They were examined for health reasons. The got proper shots to prevent the spread of diseases, etc. Not by paying thousands of dollars to smugglers (coyotes) and enter in the dead of night with families, diseases and who knows what type of crimes they were guilty of. I agree that anyone that wants to enter our country should be allowed to as long as they do it legally, like all those that came before them. Let’s all cooperate and agree to help anyone that would like to come to America and welcome them with open arms into our country to build a better place for everyone, but not the illegal law breakers. I do not know of any country that allows people to enter illegally, why should the U.S. be any different? Thank you.

Andy Kollmer

Dewey

More like this story

Letter: Illegal entrants
Letter: Poor argument
Letter: Nation's laws on immigration should be upheld
Letter: US citizenship
Our Readers Speak
