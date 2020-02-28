OFFERS
Hundreds appear to switch voter registration prior to March 17 Presidential Preference Election

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. The Democrats will face off in the Arizona Presidential Preference Election on March 17, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 7:27 p.m.

The number of Yavapai County voters who switched their registration in anticipation of the March 17 Presidential Preference Election was not officially tracked by county elections officials.

But the totals appear to indicate that hundreds of Independent voters may have made a switch in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 18 deadline.

Laurin Custis, registrar of voters for the county, reported on Thursday, Feb. 27, that the Yavapai County Democratic Party currently has a total of 31,987 registered voters. That compares with the Jan. 2, 2020, total of 30,245 – for an increase of 1,742 registered voters.

The deadline to register for the March 17 preference election was Feb. 18, and a general surge in voter registration occurred for both of the major parties.

The total number of registered Republican voters rose from 69,499 on Jan. 2 to 71,230 on Feb. 27 – for a 1,731-voter increase.

At the same time, the number of voters registered as Independent/No party affiliation/Green Party dropped from 45,467 on Jan. 2 to the current total of 44,843 – for a decrease of 624 voters.

Custis explained that because the March 17 Presidential Preference Election is a “closed party election,” voters must be registered in the party conducting the event in order to participate.

This year, those registered as Republican or Independent/No party affiliation/Green Party will not be allowed to vote in the March 17 Democratic Presidential Preference Election.

Custis added that because President Donald Trump is the incumbent, and a Republican, the Republican Party opted not to conduct a Presidential Preference Election in 2020. “They already had their candidate,” she said.

The Presidential Preference Election differs from the general primary that is scheduled to take place on Aug. 4, Custis said.

For that primary, Independent voters will be able to choose either a Republican or Democratic party ballot, she said – either in their early ballots, or at the voting polls.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

