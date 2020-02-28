Get your heart pumping at a 'Fight for Fitness' class, Monday, March 2

"Fight for Fitness" is held at the Prescott Valley Civic Center Activity Room, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd Floor on Mondays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Listen to some great music and learn boxing and karate moves to improve your overall fitness (if you have seen Tae bo, then you will know). The goal of this class is to help participants improve strength, endurance, balance and increase metabolism. Fight for Fitness is designed for all ages and ability.

Cost is $5 per class. For more information, call 928-759-3090.

