Editorial: When the majority isn’t the majority for gasoline tax bill, our roads suffer

The final nail in Rep. Noel Campbell’s gas tax boost plan coffin may not have been hammered in yet, but a state constitutional provision is about to wield its hammer.

Despite having 29 Democrats, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, on his side to get majority in a 60-member chamber, his proposal to double the state’s gasoline tax is still in trouble because that provision dictates that any bill requiring an increase in taxes must have two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate.

Campbell’s bill, HB 2899, would add 6 cents to the current 18-cent-a-gallon tax effective July 1, and it would go up an additional 6 cents every year until it hits 36 cents in 2023.

Our state lawmakers must be more concerned with paying a few more cents a gallon at the pump rather than making sure their constituents get to work in a safe and timely manner.

Or maybe they’re worried about currying favor for the next election, as in they don’t want to rock the “I voted for tax increases” boat until after their seat is safe for another term.

Either way, our lawmakers have a duty to take care of our state, and its roads are definitely on the list of musts heading into 2020.

Quad-City area drivers making the trek along Highway 69 from Prescott to Prescott Valley, or vice versa, at any point in the day would likely say they’re one pothole away from making a trip to the tire guy.

According to a local shop, a tire repair costs in the neighborhood of $20-40 depending on the damage. And to replace a tire? Most cars can get a $120 cheap tire, whereas trucks and SUVs may spend $150-250 per tire.

And that doesn’t include additional costs to fix an alignment problem, which could be in the hundreds.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration in 2018, American’s pumped about 142.86 billion gallons of gas, or roughly about 710 gallons per individual driver.

That means Campbell’s bill for a 6-cent tax increase would cost the consumer about $42.60 per year.

A recent study by Acorns shows the average American spends about $1,100 per year on coffee. Maybe we should tax the coffee?

Since our elected lawmakers aren’t willing to do the dirty work, perhaps the voters should decide?

“What we lack in this body is political will,” Campbell told his fellow lawmakers Thursday. “What did we come down here for, to just keep getting elected? Is that all we do is get elected and do nothing?”

A simple majority of the House and Senate is needed to refer any plan to the ballot.

Although it may come to a voter initiative, something like this gas tax shouldn’t have to. It’s time for our lawmakers to step up and do their jobs.