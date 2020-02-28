OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: When the majority isn’t the majority for gasoline tax bill, our roads suffer

Despite having 29 Democrats, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, on Rep. Noel Campbell's side to get majority in a 60-member chamber, his proposal to double the state’s gasoline tax is still in trouble because a provision in the state's constitution dictates that any bill requiring an increase in taxes must have two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

Despite having 29 Democrats, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, on Rep. Noel Campbell's side to get majority in a 60-member chamber, his proposal to double the state’s gasoline tax is still in trouble because a provision in the state's constitution dictates that any bill requiring an increase in taxes must have two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 4:05 p.m.

The final nail in Rep. Noel Campbell’s gas tax boost plan coffin may not have been hammered in yet, but a state constitutional provision is about to wield its hammer.

Despite having 29 Democrats, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, on his side to get majority in a 60-member chamber, his proposal to double the state’s gasoline tax is still in trouble because that provision dictates that any bill requiring an increase in taxes must have two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate.

Campbell’s bill, HB 2899, would add 6 cents to the current 18-cent-a-gallon tax effective July 1, and it would go up an additional 6 cents every year until it hits 36 cents in 2023.

Our state lawmakers must be more concerned with paying a few more cents a gallon at the pump rather than making sure their constituents get to work in a safe and timely manner.

Or maybe they’re worried about currying favor for the next election, as in they don’t want to rock the “I voted for tax increases” boat until after their seat is safe for another term.

Either way, our lawmakers have a duty to take care of our state, and its roads are definitely on the list of musts heading into 2020.

Quad-City area drivers making the trek along Highway 69 from Prescott to Prescott Valley, or vice versa, at any point in the day would likely say they’re one pothole away from making a trip to the tire guy.

According to a local shop, a tire repair costs in the neighborhood of $20-40 depending on the damage. And to replace a tire? Most cars can get a $120 cheap tire, whereas trucks and SUVs may spend $150-250 per tire.

And that doesn’t include additional costs to fix an alignment problem, which could be in the hundreds.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration in 2018, American’s pumped about 142.86 billion gallons of gas, or roughly about 710 gallons per individual driver.

That means Campbell’s bill for a 6-cent tax increase would cost the consumer about $42.60 per year.

A recent study by Acorns shows the average American spends about $1,100 per year on coffee. Maybe we should tax the coffee?

Since our elected lawmakers aren’t willing to do the dirty work, perhaps the voters should decide?

“What we lack in this body is political will,” Campbell told his fellow lawmakers Thursday. “What did we come down here for, to just keep getting elected? Is that all we do is get elected and do nothing?”

A simple majority of the House and Senate is needed to refer any plan to the ballot.

Although it may come to a voter initiative, something like this gas tax shouldn’t have to. It’s time for our lawmakers to step up and do their jobs.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Gas tax boost plan in trouble: Rep. Campbell might seek ballot measure
Campbell’s bill adding 6 cents to gasoline tax advances
Editorial: Gas was $1.14 a gallon in 1991, but tax on it remains same today
Prescott lawmaker pushing plan to hike Arizona gas tax
Letter: Vehicle license fee?
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries