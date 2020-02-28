Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
A dump truck rolled on Highlander Place in Prescott while trying to unload gravel onto a private property midday Friday, Feb. 28.
First responders got to the scene around noon.
The driver of the truck ended up being transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Prescott Fire Department found that some hydraulic fuel managed to leak from the truck, so they cleaned that up, said Bill Hickey, a fire captain.
“Otherwise it was fairly benign,” Hickey said.
Since the accident occurred at the end of a residential street, no traffic was impacted.
An officer on the scene estimated it would take about 2 hours to get the truck right side up and towed away.
