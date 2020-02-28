OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured

A dump truck lies on its side after rolling on Highlander Place in Prescott Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

A dump truck lies on its side after rolling on Highlander Place in Prescott Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 1:45 p.m.

A dump truck rolled on Highlander Place in Prescott while trying to unload gravel onto a private property midday Friday, Feb. 28.

First responders got to the scene around noon.

The driver of the truck ended up being transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Prescott Fire Department found that some hydraulic fuel managed to leak from the truck, so they cleaned that up, said Bill Hickey, a fire captain.

“Otherwise it was fairly benign,” Hickey said.

Since the accident occurred at the end of a residential street, no traffic was impacted.

An officer on the scene estimated it would take about 2 hours to get the truck right side up and towed away.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

