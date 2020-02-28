OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Too focused on finding ‘The One’

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 3:36 p.m.

Dear Annie: I am a 30-year-old woman who is trying to find my perfect match. I have tried all the dating websites and it doesn’t seem to work. I’ve been into older men all my life, and I want to date an older man. However, no matter what I do, it doesn’t seem to work out. I put myself on dating websites with my photos, but the men just don’t come. No one is interested in me that I’m interested in.

I love country music, and I love all things Disney; most of all I’m a huge Alan Jackson fan. I love myself for who I am and would like someone else in my life who does the same. But when I put myself out there and start talking to people, they don’t accept me for who I am.

My family is pushing me to find myself a man so that I can start a family of my own. What can I do? How can I get somebody to notice me? -- Kathy with a K

Dear Kathy: It’s one thing to have a type; it’s another to have tunnel vision. Your preoccupation with finding an older man might be preventing you from meeting the right man.

Also, shared tastes and interests are a plus, not a must. After all, a relationship can’t be built on a mutual love of Alan Jackson. What matters in a partner is just what you said: that he accepts you for who you are.

So discard all your preconceived notions. Reset the filters on your dating profiles. Widen the scope of your social life with new hobbies and activities in your community. Be willing to go out with a man who might not seem quite your type. It doesn’t have to be a big commitment: Just meet him for coffee; that way, if you aren’t feeling it, the whole ordeal can be over in 30 minutes.

Dear Annie: I recently learned that February is National Heart Month. As someone who has lost multiple family members to heart disease, I wanted to share some facts about heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases, courtesy of the American Heart Association and the Centers for Disease Control.

-Cardiovascular is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and the world, causing 17.8 million deaths in 2017.

-More people die of cardiovascular disease each year than all forms of cancer.

-Risk factors for cardiovascular disease include obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

The good news is that around 80% of heart disease is preventable. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains has been associated with a decreased risk of heart disease (and in some cases even a reversal of existing heart disease). I encourage people to read Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn’s book “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease” for more information on that, and to talk with their doctors about next steps if they think they might be at risk for heart disease.

Dear Annie: I just had to weigh in on “Out of Shape’s” letter. I am 64 and am 30 pounds lighter than I was two years ago. Any time I tried to diet, the results have been either short-lived or I’ve gained weight as a result of the effort. The only thing that has worked for me is to focus on health rather than weight. You might need to do this for yourself, for the long term, to improve your life, rather than focusing on your appearance. Best of luck, health and happiness in 2020 and beyond. -- Loving Life

Dear Loving Life: This is fantastic advice. Focus on the whole-health picture, and a healthy weight will follow.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book -- featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette -- is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Dear Annie: For those dealing with alcoholism
Dear Annie: Deciding between two men
Dear Annie: Never too late to thrive
Dear Annie: Company does not love misery
Annie's Mailbox: Wedding might not be in cards for her
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries