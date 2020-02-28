Come see Swedish jazz sensation Gunhild Carling at the Elks, Sunday, March 1

Swedish singing and instrumentalist sensation Gunhild Carling will be performing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

Presented by Khris Dodge Entertainment, Carling is an instrumentalist like few others, playing at least 25 instruments proficiently including trumpet, trombone, piano, harp, string bass, recorder and bagpipe. Backed up by Arizona-based musicians, fronted by Khris Dodge, Carling will sing, dance and play a variety of instruments.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

