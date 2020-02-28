Church News: Week of Feb. 29, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you.

St. Patty’s Dinner — Friday, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. Corned beef, cabbage and fixins, beverages and dessert included! Donation: $15, adults; children 10 and younger eat free. Proceeds support Prescott Valley United Methodist, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, community engagements. Join us for Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m.

Eyes on Jesus: Betraying Eyes — Using the metaphor of eyesight to examine how various people in Mark’s Gospel viewed Jesus and examining motives and means of Judas’s betrayal of Jesus. Wednesday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. for Midweek Lenten Service. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Blood Drive: Friday, March 6, 1 to 5 p.m. Lenten Worship and Soup Suppers: Wednesdays until April 1, 6 p.m. Evening Worship: Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. Sunday Worship: traditional, 8:30 a.m., contemporary worship with Sunday School, 10:30. All are welcome!

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us for full Shabbat Terumah services Saturday morning at 10. Please call 928-708-0018 for further details.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian Fellowship of Bible study for all women, is now accepting registrations for spring session, April 1 through May 20. The study is held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Free childcare provided. Call 928-445-4348 for registration information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. — Join our MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) Ministry, supporting moms with kids birth to kindergarten on the second and fourth Mondays from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Hall. Next is March 9. Call Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

First Sunday in Lent — Following our Savior through the wilderness of this world. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion, 10 a.m.; Fellowship, 11 a.m.; “A Closer Look at the Lessons” of this day, 11:30a.m. Pastor Mike and the congregation welcome YOU! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Midweek Lenten Worship — American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, invites all to join us as we investigate the “I Am” statements of Christ during the 40 days of Lent. Wednesday, March 4, Rev. Gene Grimm will speak on “I Am the Bread of Life” at the 7 p.m. worship service.

Faced With A Faith Crisis — Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Lenten service times: Sundays, 8 a.m. Liturgical; 9:30 Café Service; 11 Contemporary Service. 928-772-8845.

Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based program helping people overcome hurts, habits and hangups from the past, meets Thursday evenings at American Lutheran Church. Meet, Greet and Eat begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by worship/teaching at 6. This week, testimonies of miracles of healing and inspiration in people’s lives will be shared.

“Keys to Kindness” — Denelle Harris, a long-time resident of Arizona and certified life coach will read from her book, “Keys to Kindness: My True Stories,” at the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service. She teaches the Wise Women Gathering course at Yavapai College and shares her expertise at OLLI.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Shabbat Terumah — How can we best support our community? We at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, will ponder this during Torah discussion 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Also phone discussions and consultations possible. Bring your own snacks and drinks. For details please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church — All are welcome! Worship: 9 and 11 a.m. This week’s message: “The Turning.” Sunday School: Youth, 9:15; Adults, 10 a.m. Adult Study March 2-30, 10 a.m. “Entering the Passion of Jesus.” Visit www.chinovalleyumc.org for upcoming Lent and Easter Services.

In Praise of Pessimism, 10 a.m. Sunday, March 1, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Former college professor Jan Carpenter notes that there is much emphasis on happiness these days. She wonders if maybe the world needs a little more of a specific kind of pessimism.

Jane’s Hope (corrected date) — This Christian ministry is open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness. The next meeting will be Saturday, March 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. We hope you come!

There’s something for everyone at American Lutheran Church. Traditional worship is celebrated at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary; contemporary worship is at 9 and 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Holy Communion will be served at all four services Sunday, March 1. All are welcome!

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, Sunday Services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Wednesday Service, 1 p.m. Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

St. Paul’s Anglican Church welcomes you! We are a “Tradition Anglican Church” located at 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Services: Sunday Mass 10 a.m.; Wednesday Deacon’s Mass: 9:30 a.m., followed by Evening Services at 5:30. The Rev. Fr. Jerry Ellington, Rector, 479-426-2091. “Come worship with us!”

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact cardio class, praising Jesus to Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed! Need more information? Call PCC at 928-445-0680.

Trinity 4Kids is a program for children up to fifth grade. We meet year-round on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s Center. Come join us for fun, lessons and activities! For more information, contact Jennifer Garber 928-445-4536 ext. 114. Trinity is located at 630 Park Ave.

Quaker meeting, held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 119 Grove Ave. For information, contact Will Fisher at 928-710-0467.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sundays at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.