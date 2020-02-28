OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 28
Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating

Crews from Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority extinguished a fire that broke out in a Prescott Valley home in the 3800 block of North Valorie Drive Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Crews from Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority extinguished a fire that broke out in a Prescott Valley home in the 3800 block of North Valorie Drive Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 7:29 p.m.

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Prescott Valley home where a garage fire took place midday Thursday, Feb. 28.

Firefighters with the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA) responded to a 911 report of the fire in the 3800 block of North Valorie Drive shortly after noon.

The fire was contained to the garage, but forced officials to close thru traffic on Valorie Drive near Warren Road; the roads reopened shortly after 7:30 p.m.

During an investigation, the body of a 60-year-old man was found in the residence, said Jason Kaufman, a detective sergeant with the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The case has since been handed over to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner, who is working to determine the cause of death.

No other information has been released regarding the cause of the fire or the location or condition of the body when it was found.

Click HERE to read the initial post about the fire.

