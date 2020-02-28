Attend Northern Arizona's largest wedding expo, Sunday, March 1

Find everything you need for the perfect wedding at the Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

The event will have some of the best services and products for dream weddings including music, food samples, jewelry, photography, coordinators, floral, rentals, cake samples, wedding gowns and more.

Admission is free. For more information, visit prescottbridalaffaireexpo.com.

