Attend Northern Arizona's largest wedding expo, Sunday, March 1
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 2:22 p.m.
Find everything you need for the perfect wedding at the Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.
The event will have some of the best services and products for dream weddings including music, food samples, jewelry, photography, coordinators, floral, rentals, cake samples, wedding gowns and more.
Admission is free. For more information, visit prescottbridalaffaireexpo.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
