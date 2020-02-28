Attend the Humboldt Unified School District 2020 School Expo, Saturday, Feb. 29
The Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) is hosting its annual School Expo. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
There will be over 24 booths with information for parents and guardians. All 10 schools, including our Bright Futures Preschool, will be on hand with information on what their schools have to offer including the programs and extra-curricular activities such as sports and clubs. Each school will also have teachers and principals on hand to answer questions.
For more information, call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or visit humboldtunified.com.
