Arizona Cardinals to host game in Mexico City this season
NFL
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Mexico City this year.
The announcement Friday said that additional details, including the date and opponent, would be released later. The Cardinals were required by the NFL to host a game outside the United States by 2023 after being awarded the hosting rights to the Super Bowl that will be played in February 2023.
The game will be the Cardinals’ second in Mexico City. The franchise played the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 in the first regular-season NFL game held outside the United States. The Cardinals won 31-14 in front of a then-record 103,467 fans at Estadio Azteca.
Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement that the franchise is “thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience.”
This will be the fourth NFL game at Estadio Azteca over the past five seasons.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 23, 2020
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: