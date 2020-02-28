OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 29
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona Cardinals to host game in Mexico City this season
NFL

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 11:35 p.m.

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Mexico City this year.

The announcement Friday said that additional details, including the date and opponent, would be released later. The Cardinals were required by the NFL to host a game outside the United States by 2023 after being awarded the hosting rights to the Super Bowl that will be played in February 2023.

The game will be the Cardinals’ second in Mexico City. The franchise played the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 in the first regular-season NFL game held outside the United States. The Cardinals won 31-14 in front of a then-record 103,467 fans at Estadio Azteca.

Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement that the franchise is “thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience.”

This will be the fourth NFL game at Estadio Azteca over the past five seasons.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to LA due to field
NFL will play game in Mexico City in 2019
MLB returns to Monterrey, Mexico, for 6 games in 2019
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City
Cardinals ready to invade Flagstaff for training camp
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries