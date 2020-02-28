84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages business’s door

An 84-year-old Prescott woman damaged a business’s door in downtown Prescott with her car after jumping the curb along Montezuma Street midday Friday, Feb. 28, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD).

The woman was parking in front of 1881 Spirits (formerly Whiskey Row Pub) around 11:20 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said.

She was not impaired when she made the mistake, nor was she injured from the crash, Brambila said.

She also did not receive a citation.

The business remained open despite the accident and the damaged door was replaced several hours later.

Owners Jacquelyn Bendig and Chad Newberry said they were just glad no one was hurt.



“We didn’t like that door anyway,” Bendig said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.