84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages business’s door
An 84-year-old Prescott woman damaged a business’s door in downtown Prescott with her car after jumping the curb along Montezuma Street midday Friday, Feb. 28, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD).
The woman was parking in front of 1881 Spirits (formerly Whiskey Row Pub) around 11:20 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said.
She was not impaired when she made the mistake, nor was she injured from the crash, Brambila said.
She also did not receive a citation.
The business remained open despite the accident and the damaged door was replaced several hours later.
Owners Jacquelyn Bendig and Chad Newberry said they were just glad no one was hurt.
“We didn’t like that door anyway,” Bendig said.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: