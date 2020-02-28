OFFERS
84-year-old Prescott woman jumps Whiskey Row street curb, damages business’s door

First responders check on an 84-year-old woman who drove her car over the street curb along Whiskey Row in Prescott and into the door of 1881 Spirits. (Hoyt Johnson III/Courtesy)

First responders check on an 84-year-old woman who drove her car over the street curb along Whiskey Row in Prescott and into the door of 1881 Spirits. (Hoyt Johnson III/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 28, 2020 4:22 p.m.

photo

First responders check on an 84-year-old woman who drove her car over the street curb along Whiskey Row in Prescott and into the door of 1881 Spirits. (Hoyt Johnson III/Courtesy)

photo

The door at the front entrance of 1881 Spirits, located on Whiskey Row in Prescott, was crushed when a woman drove her car over the street curb and onto the sidewalk. (Tony Zapatka/Courtesy)

An 84-year-old Prescott woman damaged a business’s door in downtown Prescott with her car after jumping the curb along Montezuma Street midday Friday, Feb. 28, according to the Prescott Police Department (PPD).

The woman was parking in front of 1881 Spirits (formerly Whiskey Row Pub) around 11:20 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said.

She was not impaired when she made the mistake, nor was she injured from the crash, Brambila said.

She also did not receive a citation.

The business remained open despite the accident and the damaged door was replaced several hours later.

Owners Jacquelyn Bendig and Chad Newberry said they were just glad no one was hurt.

“We didn’t like that door anyway,” Bendig said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

