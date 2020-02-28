2020 Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo set for Sunday

Dozens of exhibitors are set to make the 2020 Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo Sunday, March 1, a one-stop wedding shop, said organizer Tahna Falk of StarStruck Event Planning.

“We’ve got about close to 80-some exhibitors this year in any category that you could want for your wedding,” Falk said. “There’s going to be food vendors, cake samples, catering samples, hors d’oeuvres samples … they literally should be able to find everything they need there if they wanted.”

Once again, there’s going to be drawings for prizes every 30 minutes, she said. For the grand prize they try to put together a near complete wedding package that includes things such as DJ services, coordinating services and partial venue services, Falk said. Last year, the grand prize was worth more than $7,000 and the year before that it was worth more than $6,000.

Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., new exhibitors include the Cold Pony trailer, a horse trailer that has been turned into a mobile bar and The Red Photo Bus, an old Volkswagen Bus turned into a photo booth, Falk said. There will also be a bridal resource guide that engaged couples and brides to be can use to help plan their weddings through the year.

The event features many other exhibitors such as those for music, photography, coordinators, floral, rentals, cake samples and wedding gowns. There will also be an interactive fashion show and a strolling violinist.

Admission is free and includes a swag bag at the door, Falk said, adding that the entire event has a fun and friendly atmosphere.

The largest wedding expo in Northern Arizona, this is the 15th year for the event and the third year that Falk has put it on. She enjoys keeping it going from both an exhibitor’s standpoint and a bride standpoint.

“… from an exhibitor’s standpoint, it is something that helped launch my event planning career and I still have a booth at the expo,” Falk said. “From a bride’s perspective, it’s where they can come and see the new trends and everything. We’ve got quality vendors that they can chose from and the people there are just excited to meet with them and help guide them through the wedding planning process.”

For more information about the 2020 Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo, visit prescottweddinghub.com.

