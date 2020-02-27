OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Woman in fatal wrong-way wreck arrested after DUI crash

This Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 booking photo from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Delilah R. Castillo. The Phoenix woman, who was out of jail on reduced bail while awaiting trial on murder and other charges in a fatal wrong-way DUI crash on a freeway, was arrested and charged in a second DUI wreck, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 booking photo from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Delilah R. Castillo. The Phoenix woman, who was out of jail on reduced bail while awaiting trial on murder and other charges in a fatal wrong-way DUI crash on a freeway, was arrested and charged in a second DUI wreck, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PAUL DAVENPORT Associated Press
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 1:12 p.m.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman who was out of jail on reduced bail while awaiting trial on murder and other charges in a fatal wrong-way DUI crash on a freeway was arrested and charged in a second DUI wreck, authorities said.

Delilah R. Castillo, 22, was initially arrested and jailed last August after being hospitalized for serious injuries from a July 30 crash that killed another driver, 20-year-old Laiquan Lemon.

Authorities said Castillo's car was northbound in southbound lanes of Loop 101 in Glendale before the head-on collision. Other drivers had to swerve to avoid Castillo's oncoming car, authorities said.

The latest crash involving Castillo occurred Feb. 14 when her car rear-ended another vehicle on an Interstate 17 on-ramp in north Phoenix, according to court records.

Castillo was indicted Feb. 20 on a felony charge of endangerment and four misdemeanor DUI counts, including two alleging extreme DUI,

She previously was charged in the July 30 crash with four counts of endangerment and one of second-degree murder "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life."

Castillo was seriously injured in the July crash and not released from a rehabilitation facility and arrested until late August.

A prosecutor said during Castillo's August initial court appearance that she had been drinking cocktails at a bar before the wreck and later had a blood-alcohol level of .171 percent, over twice Arizona's legal limit.

It wasn't clear when Castillo was released from jail after being arrested in the July crash but a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner on Oct. 29 granted a defense request to reduce Castillo's bond to $2,500 from $50,000.

The bail-reduction motion said Castillo's family and employment ties to the community and her continued need for medical treatment meant she wasn't a flight risk and that leg injuries she suffered in the July wreck put her in a wheelchair and unable "to drive any motor vehicle, ensuring public safety ..."

Prosecutors opposed the defense request, saying Castillo did pose a flight risk and that there wasn't any indication that Castillo "will be permanently confined to a wheelchair nor would that eliminate her ability to flee or drive."

A police probable cause statement said Castillo had begged the other driver in the Feb. 14 crash to not call the police before she got back into her car and then struck the other driver's car a second time and a barrier wall as she drove off.

The other driver followed Castillo's car until it became disabled about a mile from the crash site and state troopers then arrested Castillo after she showed signs of impairment, the statement said.

The other driver suffered back injuries and muscle strains, the statement said.

The Maricopa County Public Defender's Office represents Castillo. An office spokeswoman did not immediately return a call for comment regarding the allegations.

The Arizona Republic first reported the second crash involving Castillo.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Man arrested in double hit-and-run fatalities in Phoenix
Driver arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal Cornville crash
Police charge driver with extreme DUI in Highway 69 wreck
McClain released from hospital, charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 22 wreck
Two drivers of April 2005 fatal crash face charges
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries