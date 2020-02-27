OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stossel: Bloomberg the Nanny

mugshot photo
By John Stossel
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 7:53 p.m.

Good for Mike Bloomberg. During his first debate, he slammed Bernie Sanders by saying: “We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that. It was called communism, and it just didn’t work!”

Exactly right. It’s safe to say Bloomberg is not a communist. I wonder if that means there’s still room for him in the Democratic Party.

Unfortunately, Bloomberg is no principled, limited-government capitalist, either. Like his fellow New York billionaire, Donald Trump, he’s used to getting his own way at his own company.

Unfortunately, he assumes government should function in a similar fashion. Instead of a predictable governing philosophy, Bloomberg has whims — lots of them. The Media Research Center’s Craig Bannister tallied “32 Bloomberg Bans” (some were overturned).

While he was mayor of New York City, Bloomberg targeted smoking, flavored tobacco products, fattening sodas, cars on certain Manhattan streets, loud music, grass clippings, cellphones in schools, salt, guns, Styrofoam, restaurant menus without calorie counts and restaurants without extra bathrooms for women.

When challenged about how his ban on big soft drinks inconvenienced consumers, Bloomberg contemptuously replied that you could always buy two smaller containers. “Could be that it’s a little less convenient to have to carry two 16-ounce drinks to your seat, (but) I don’t think you can make the case that we’re taking things away.”

But he was taking something away — freedom of choice. It’s hard to do what we choose if nannies like Bloomberg control parts of our private lives.

During his tenure as mayor, police expanded crowd-control cordons at public events like parades and marathons. Now, it’s harder to see the parade. And sometimes, to cross one street, you have to walk a long way.

If Bloomberg ends up in the White House, he’d bring his nanny approach to the whole planet. Still, in my state’s primary, I’ll vote for him over Bernie Sanders.

He knows how to manage people. He was a pretty good mayor of my city, much better than the political hack we have now. He sometimes even cut spending to pull the city out of debt. He criticizes some of the Democrats’ ruinously expensive proposals, saying “Medicare for All” “would bankrupt us!”

He recognizes the value of work. “In America, we want people to work ... to set the alarm clock and punch the time clock. That’s what America’s all about.”

Unfortunately, now that Bloomberg’s a Democrat, he says “the free market is not always perfect,” and he wants paid family leave, a higher minimum wage and higher taxes.

Although he criticized the “Green New Deal” as “pie in the sky,” now Bloomberg has his own expensive “solutions.” He would cut greenhouse gases by half by doing things like banning new natural gas plants. There’s no way to do that without making it much harder for people to heat their homes and buy gasoline.

He spends millions pushing more gun control while issuing groveling apologies for tough-on-crime programs he once believed in. Five years ago, he bragged about putting “a lot of cops ... where the crime is, which means in the minority neighborhoods.”

Now he apologizes “for the pain that (statement) caused.” But it was accurate, and most of his policies made life better for people in minority neighborhoods.

Bloomberg thinks he can have it both ways, being a Republican or a Democrat depending on which is most convenient for his ambition — and his autocratic tendencies. That leads him to admire places like China, where dissent is not allowed. As CEO, he was quick to cooperate with the Chinese government.

Sociologist Leta Hong Fincher writes how Bloomberg’s company tried to ruin her financially when she tweeted about corruption in Beijing. Her husband had a nondisclosure agreement with Bloomberg. That meant the company could stop him — not her — from saying anything that might upset Chinese Communist authorities.

Bloomberg’s love of power even led him to get a special exception to New York City’s term limits on mayors. He got the city council to let him run for a third term — not all future mayors, just Bloomberg.

Trump jokes about running for a third term, but Mike actually did it.

Bloomberg, unfortunately, is yet another unprincipled power-hungry political egomaniac. I think Nanny Bloomberg has given enough orders for one lifetime.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can’t! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Stossel: Revolutionary Bernie Sanders
Stossel: Candidates’ bad ideas
Hamilton: Sanders will divvy up championships evenly
Biden claims momentum as Sanders marches past debate fray
Stossel: Ignorant Sen. Bernie Sanders
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries