Spring Preview: Rebuild continues for Badgers in 2020

PRESCOTT — Having fallen on hard times, it’s been a tough stretch for the Prescott softball program in the past two seasons.

Once a staple in the state playoffs, having qualified in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Prescott has spent the past two years rebuilding, turning in a six-win campaign in 2018 and were 5-17 (0-12 Grand Canyon) a season ago.

The Badgers last made the 4A state playoffs as a No. 9 seed in 2017, a 16-win club that won six of their last seven contests to qualify, only to be turned away by Greenway in a 7-4 defeat.

Their last win at state? A 11-6 victory over St. Mary’s in 2016 before a 5-0 loss to eventual state runner-up Cactus.

Prescott did make the state play-in round in 2018 as a No. 24 seed, but lost 14-4 to Grand Canyon region rival Coconino.

In 2019, the Badgers finished ranked No. 34.

So where does the program go from here? Fifth-year head coach Randall Bryan said it’s going to get better.

“We’re still pretty young, but we have a lot of girls willing to make sacrifices,” Bryan said. “Our offense and defense will be better this season … we’re going to try and run a little bit.”

Bryan added that he’s expecting to see big seasons out of center fielder Dana Seavey, and starting pitcher Makayla Reyes. And the best part? They’re both juniors.

“They’re expecting to improve. I’m expecting big years out of them,” Bryan said, adding he couldn’t be happier with the effort so far from the team in preseason.

“They have a great attitude, work ethic and they work hard every day trying to get better,” Bryan said.

AROUND THE HORN

Sophomore Dakota Bernier should be behind the plate this season at catcher with Reyes on the mound. At first, Hannah Irvine should see the bulk of the playing time as a senior while Danner Cozens, who hit .333 a season ago with five doubles and eight RBIs, should see time at second base.

At third, Alyssa Ragan returns for her senior season while Leigha Walker should be shortstop. Walker hit .333 as a freshman a season ago and was third on the team with 12 RBIs.

In the outfield, Sophia Fanchin, Seavey and Izzy Chacon will be left to right, respectively.

In the circle, Reyes was 2-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 2019, but was second on the team in hits with 28 (.400), led the club in runs scored with 25 and had 10 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Prescott (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) opens the 2020 campaign today in Cottonwood as they play Sunnyslope in the “Not Just Another Tournament” event at Mingus.

First pitch is set for 9 a.m.

The Badgers’ home opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. against Shadow Mountain on March 5.

