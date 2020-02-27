Spring Preview: Chino Valley softball heading into season opener

This year’s team a young one, coach says

With the Chino Valley High School softball team heading into their season opener against the Kingman High School Bulldogs in the Wrangler Softball Classic 2020 tournament at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Coach Matt Dunn said this year’s team is a young one.

“We have four freshman and two sophomores on the team, so we’re going to be a very young team,” Dunn said. “We’re going to have to see how they do under the competition. They’re decent players but it’s going to make it tough being young. We don’t have the experience that some of the older teams have.”

Six players on the team of 11 have returned this year, including four that are seniors and two that are sophomores, he said. However, even with the young players, the youth around Chino Valley have been getting more exposure to softball and the girls are coming in with a lot more knowledge about the game, which will compensate for the youth, Dunn said.

Being so young, they are also listening and wanting to show him what they have to offer, he said. They’re willing to try and are receptive to his thoughts as well as those of the other coaching staff, Dunn said.

One player to watch out for this year, Dunn said, is returning sophomore Ariana bunker. She played third base as a freshman, was all-region team, a very good hitter and great defensively, he said. This year she’ll be playing shortstop thanks to her improved range and the fact that the team lost its senior shortstop from last year, Dunn said.

Bunker said she returned to the team because of the bond the girls get throughout the season and the fun they’re all going to have.

“I’m excited to be able to play with a lot of the girls that I played with in the past again, to see that they’ve grown a lot,” she said.

There’s also starting pitcher Daviren Passmore, who Dunn said the team relied on heavily last year as she pitched all but one game. This year she’ll be backed up by a number two pitcher, a freshman who can throw a little bit but doesn’t have the speed Passmore does, he said.

Passmore, a senior, said this is her third year pitching, having come back for her love of the game and her team. It’s her favorite thing and the girls are so much fun to be around, making it all better, she said. Though it’s hard knowing it’s her last year, it’s nice that she has some backup which will make it a little easier, Passmore said. She also said she’s looking forward to starting the season.

“I’m excited to see how well we do together because of the talent we have and just seeing how it all combines and see how good we do,” Passmore said. “We’re going to be playing some pretty good teams and it’s really going to show how we all come together.”

With the first game coming up, Dunn said the team’s strength is in the infield and specifically brought up the catcher and first baseman. They have good arms and are at midseason to late season form already, he said.

After the tournament, the Chino Valley High School softball team’s first home game is at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, against the Holbrook Roadrunners.

Follow Jason Wheeler on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.