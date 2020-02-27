See Lee Brice at Findlay Toyota Center, Friday, Feb. 28
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 2:15 p.m.
Country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice is performing at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
Lindsay Ell will be opening the show.
Tickets start at $40.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/events/lee-brice.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 20, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 23, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: