See Lee Brice at Findlay Toyota Center, Friday, Feb. 28

Country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice is performing at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

Lindsay Ell will be opening the show.

Tickets start at $40.50. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/events/lee-brice.

