OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Right at home: Ceilings with something to say

This photo provided by Ashton Woods shows a residential family room with a stained wood ceiling in the Ashton Woods Lake Castleberry community in Raleigh, N.C. (William Taylor/Taylorphoto/Ashton Woods via AP)

This photo provided by Ashton Woods shows a residential family room with a stained wood ceiling in the Ashton Woods Lake Castleberry community in Raleigh, N.C. (William Taylor/Taylorphoto/Ashton Woods via AP)

KIM COOK Associated Press
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 2:52 p.m.

The ceiling — sometimes referred to as a room’s fifth wall — often gets short shrift in decorating schemes. Walls and furnishings take center stage while the acreage overhead receives a coat of neutral white paint, with perhaps a snazzy ceiling fixture.

That wasn’t the case historically. Plaster ornamentation and murals were used centuries ago, and the Victorians really went to town on the ceiling, with elaborate moldings and stamped tin sheeting. Ceiling medallions graced more formal spaces like dining rooms and parlors, while timber beams and tongue-and-groove boards were popular in kitchens, bedrooms and common spaces. Through the early 20th century, curvy coving, paneled grids and ornate moldings were popular.

But with the advent of modernism after the 1930s, ceilings became the serene planes most of us are familiar with.

Now we’re looking up again. Designers are really getting creative with architectural elements, as well as paint, wallpaper and lighting.

“Statement ceilings are a great way to bring detail and visual interest to a room,’’ says Gideon Mendelson, founder and creative director of his New York-based eponymous design group. "We see them as an opportunity to create something unexpected that adds to the space.”

For one client in the New York suburbs, he’d been tasked with creating a classic white kitchen, but he wanted to add some personality.

“The client loved checks and plaids, so a decorative painter painted a green checkered design on a canvas and then installed it on the ceiling. The color matches the green on the kitchen island, so it ties the room together and makes the space feel that much more special.”

The positive reaction to that ceiling spurred Mendelson’s team to include them in other projects. “We quickly realized how impactful and powerful they can be. It immediately makes the space feel like one-of-a-kind. In almost every project we do now, there’s some ceiling treatment.”

He turned traditional Tudor style on its ear in another project by creating a modern design made of oak for the ceiling. And in a Hamptons retreat, faux-wood wallcovering from the French firm Nobilis added a beachy feel to the ceiling, punctuated with fresh Lilly Pulitzer-esque green paint.

As well as millwork and wallpaper, Mendelson’s done custom hand-painting on ceilings. “It sets it apart from the rest of the home, and gives the space its own personality,” he says.

Miami interior designer Christopher Coleman had some fun with a child’s bedroom in Coral Gables, Florida, putting a deliciously glossy deep pink Stark patent leather on the ceiling.

In the same home, Coleman installed a series of architectural wood beams across the ceiling in both the dining area and a bathroom, giving the spaces a Japanese country-house vibe.

In a Roxbury, Connecticut, country home, designer Philip Gorrivan ran wallpaper up the walls and across the ceilings in several rooms, including a Cole & Son’s Fornasetti leaf print in the dining room and a storm-cloud print called Nuvolette, also by Fornasetti, in a boy’s room. Wrapping rooms in strong patterns like this creates drama, and in nurseries and childrens’ rooms can spark imagination.

Smooth-finished ceilings make it easy to apply whatever you can dream up: paint, peel and stick or traditional wallpapers, or even ornamentation like origami, decals, buttons, faux jewels, botanicals, twigs, garlands, ribbon, stencils or scarves.

Command strips will hold most lightweight objects firmly to a smooth ceiling, but if you’re stuck with one of those textured ceilings, you’ll either have to refinish it or opt for wood paneling or tin sheets.

Not ready to fully dress your ceiling? You can still add some excitement there with a light fixture.

“A ceiling statement doesn’t have to involve complicated architectural details,” points out Leigh Spicher, design studio director for the Atlanta-based homebuilding group Ashton Woods. “It can also be created by adding a chandelier that contrasts in either style or scale to the room.”

Sometimes an unexpected bonus comes from creating a statement ceiling. Chris Coleman remembers a project in Manhattan a few years ago, in a 39th floor apartment: “The husband said what do we do with the ceiling? And I said lacquer it, and they were so ecstatic when they saw the yellow taxis reflected in the ceiling.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Biophilic decor: Ways to bring the feel of nature indoors
Complete these home improvements in a weekend’s time
Ask a Designer: Simple ideas for a snazzy staircase
5 ways to give a room a makeover
Getting the right colors for your home is a matter of opinion
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries