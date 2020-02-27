Prescott property tax rate likely to stay the same despite recession worries

Prescott’s most stable revenue source — the property tax — likely will not go up in the coming fiscal year, even though an increase could help the city deal with a possible future recession.

During a Tuesday, Feb. 25, report on city finances from Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill, Prescott City Council members voiced no support for raising the city’s property tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal-year budget.

Woodfill reported that Prescott currently generates about $1.8 million through its property tax. While that accounts for only 4% or so of the city’s general fund revenues, it is a more stable source than sales tax, the city’s largest revenue generator.

The city’s current property tax levy rate has remained the same since 2017, Woodfill said, adding that state law would allow the city to raise the levy by about $150,000 through the Truth in Taxation process.

Factoring in the projected levy on new construction and a possible $150,044 levy increase, Woodfill said the city’s maximum available levy for the next fiscal year would increase to $1,977,052.

Such an increase reportedly could give the city more of a cushion in the event of an economic downturn.

Because cities in Arizona rely heavily on sales tax revenue to pay for their services, they are more “subject to recession,” Woodfill said, adding that there is potential for such a downturn in the next year or two.

Still, several council members voiced opposition to raising the property tax rate, noting that Prescott residents already had agreed to raise their sales tax rate by 0.75% in 2017 to help pay down the city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) debt.

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr pointed out that even though Prescott benefits by having about 60% of its sales tax paid by people from outside city limits, the city already has “a pretty hefty sales tax.”

Overall, Prescott has a 2.75% sales tax rate, including the 0.75% for the PSPRS, 1% for the general fund and 1% for streets. The state’s tax adds 5.6% and the county’s tax is 0.75%, for a total of 9.1% in Prescott.

“I say let’s not do anything (on the property tax rate),” Orr said. “They have been very generous (on the sales tax).”

Councilman Phil Goode agreed. “I think a property tax increase, being such a tiny, tiny percentage, I don’t see any justification for going through that process.”

The discussion occurred in a study session, and the council took no formal vote on the matter, but the consensus appeared to be no increase in the property tax levy for the coming year.

The council also discussed the city’s budget reserves, which Woodfill said can also help the city weather a coming recession.

The city currently has a policy of retaining a 20% reserve in its general fund — resulting in a general fund reserve of about $8 million.

Although 20% “is not a huge percentage,” Woodfill said, “I think it is adequate. In the last recession, it held us through that.”

Along with a report on the first half of the current fiscal year, Woodfill’s report included information about the coming fiscal year.

Among the considerations for the coming year are: funding for airport capital projects; continued funding for the PSPRS annual required contribution; funding the employee market compensation plan; funding options for unsewered areas; possible legislative attacks on the city’s ability to continue taxing certain transactions; and city service improvements.

Councilman Steve Blair identified his two major concerns as pay raises for employees, and funding for options to get unsewered areas on the city sewer system.

He pointed out that the city had been discussing for years the need to get homes currently on septic systems on the city’s sewer system.

“At some point in time, you just have to march on,” Blair said.

The 2020-21 budget process kicked off with a departmental meeting in mid-January, and the City Council will conduct budget workshops on May 19 and May 26 if necessary.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.