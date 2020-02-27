OFFERS
Now Showing: Feb. 28 - March 5, 2020

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:25 p.m.

(NEW) THE INVISIBLE MAN After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. Stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, Oliver Jackson-Cohem. R – horror.

photo

(NEW) MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain. Stars Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, David Matranga, Luci Christian, J. Michael Tatum, Christopher Sabat, Johnny Yong Bosch, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Justin Cook. Not Rated – action, adventure.

photo

THE CALL OF THE WILD Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. Stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell. PG – drama, adventure.

photo

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend – a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Stars James Marsden, Ben Scwhartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey. PG – fantasy, sci-fi.

