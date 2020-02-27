OFFERS
Music: Concerts feature Yavapai College faculty, Latin jazz

Yavapai College Performing Arts Department has two concerts ahead — one featuring music department faculty and another filled with Latin jazz — on Sunday, March 1. (Courier, file)

Yavapai College Performing Arts Department has two concerts ahead — one featuring music department faculty and another filled with Latin jazz — on Sunday, March 1. (Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:34 p.m.

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Department has two concerts coming up: one that features music department faculty and another filled with Latin jazz which director Chris Tenney says will have top-rate musical entertainment.

The Faculty Showcase Concert on Sunday, March 1, is a return to a concert he put on a couple years ago, Tenney said.

“My goal is to have a concert every other year that we can highlight the faculty and partner with the faculty and our large ensembles,” he said. “We have our concert band, our symphony orchestra and our symphonic bands that are all larger ensembles that are dedicated to classical works and other serious music, and one of the things that is an important part of that is playing pieces that highlight or showcase the soloist.”

The 3 p.m. concert features new piano faculty professor Benita Rose with the Symphony Orchestra in a rendition of Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A minor,” as well as the symphonic band partnered with Professor of Saxophone Gary Flowers performing the classic jazz standard “Harlem Nocturn.”

Tickets for the concert are $10 and free for youth and are available online at www.ycpac.com. After the first one helped organizers to understand what styles of music work well with this type of concert, this one has seen careful planning and hard work to try and find partnerships that best show off the talents and skills the students have, as well as the faculty, Tenney said.

“This faculty showcase is a great way for them to be able to kind of showcase their talents in a way that typically as a professor, you don’t get to. Most of the time your duties as a professor don’t go far beyond the classroom” he said. “Being able to see these professors on the concert stage is a refreshing and exciting change.”

The second concert on Wednesday, March 4, is an evening of Latin jazz called ¡Caliente! Concert, a show that stems from how popular Latin jazz has been with performers and audience members, Tenney said.

With performances by the Trailblazer and Roughrider Big Bands starting at 7 p.m., this concert has a set list of charts that include Samba, Songo, Bossa Nova and more.

“Latin jazz is particularly complex,” Tenney said. “It’s very rhythmic, it’s very high energy and it has been a real challenge to put together, but it’s been very satisfying to see the students grow as they take on this kind of style and this kind of historical period in the history of jazz.”

There will be a couple of pieces that the audience will recognize, such as “Hot, Hot, Hot,” “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Manteca,” along with some newer and exciting pieces that will become new favorites for people familiar with this style of music, he said.

Tickets for ¡Caliente! Concert are $10 for general admission and free for youth and are available online at www.ycpac.com.

Both shows are at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St.

By Jason Wheeler, follow him on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

