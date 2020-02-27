Marijuana-infused vapes causing problems for youth in the Quad Cities

If you are a parent or a guardian and you suspect that your son or daughter is vaping, law enforcement and health officials in Yavapai County implore you to intervene — no matter how awkward the encounter.

At a forum in front of about 30 people at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium Feb. 25, panelists from Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA), Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD), MATForce, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT), Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office drove home the point.

Prescott Valley Police Deputy Chief James Edelstein moderated the 1-1/2-hour discussion called, “Dangerous Vapes,” which included panelists speaking and audience members asking questions about what parents and guardians can do to combat vaping, particularly among teens.

The problem, among others, they say, is that vapers may not know all of the contents in the vape cartridges that they are buying or getting off the streets.

In February, Prescott Valley police reported that six people became seriously ill or weakened by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrates in vape pens. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

PANT’s commander, Lt. Nate Auvenshine, said facing the reality of the problem is the first step.

“Marijuana is not harmless,” the lieutenant said. “It has horrific effects on quality of life. … We have to fight for our children, fight for our community. … Our kids will cave to peer pressure if there is no support from parents to stay away [from vaping].”

Auvenshine said the legalization of recreational marijuana in California and Colorado has created a market for hydroponic marijuana, which he added can have a THC concentration upwards of 25% — considerably more potent than the weed that had been smoked in the 1960s or 1970s, for example.

Marijuana now comes in several different forms, too, including weed dabs (often smoked or vaporized), such as wax, oil and shatter, as well as cleverly packaged edibles. Some concentrates consist of 75% to 94% pure THC, Auvenshine added.

Disposable vapes, marketed in different colors and in all shapes and sizes, also cause harm, he said. Interstates 40 and 17 in Arizona are being used as transportation routes for vape pens infused with THC, he added. When vaped, these pens can mask marijuana’s odor, too.

Dana Owens of the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office said prosecutors often come across suspects putting THC in vapes, which is a Class 4 felony even when minute amounts have been detected. Drivers impaired by highly-concentrated marijuana can face DUI charges, she added.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said vapes started as smoking cessation tools, but that there are cases where vapes have caused severe lung injuries, such as obliterative bronchiolitis, or popcorn lung.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that experts aren’t sure whether vaping causes popcorn lung or if it is caused by contaminants found in vape cartridges, such as THC or vitamin E acetate.

As of Feb. 4, 2020, the CDC reported 2,758 cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury (VAPI), with 64 confirmed deaths. Horton added that, ironically, the first vape-related death in Arizona was a young health educator at YCCHS.

“Most [vaping] deaths are due to THC vaping, some are due to nicotine, and some are due to flavored cartridges,” Horton added. “… Dying at a young age due to vaping is unacceptable. Our responsibility as parents and law enforcement is to keep it out of [young people’s] hands.”

YRMC trauma coordinator Chris Thompson said he’s seeing an increase in kids possessing vaping pens that have exploded on them — causing fires and/or inhalation injuries that have fractured jaws or blown out teeth, for instance.

MATForce’s Nikki Rosson said her narcotics enforcement organization has dealt with concerns over vaping for the past several years. She added that the problem with vaping has intensified among Quad Cities area high schoolers.

Daily nicotine and marijuana use among eighth, 10th and 12th graders is also on the rise. “We need to focus on youth and prevention in Yavapai County,” Rosson said.

Dan Streeter, superintendent for Humboldt Unified School District, said vaping has become a nationwide issue, but he’s increasingly concerned about what is happening in Prescott Valley and beyond in the Quad Cities.

“It’s a very intentional attack by these [vaping] companies on our children,” he said forcefully. “… Our community needs to get involved to help our kids.”

