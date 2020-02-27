DUI driver arrested after allegedly 'flipping' off', 'mooning' other driver

A Prescott Valley man was arrested late Wednesday night, Feb. 26, after police received a report of him driving erratically and endangering the occupants of another vehicle.

While driving, Hayden Lamb, 22, was allegedly “flipping off” the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, “licking the window” of his car, and at one point got out of his car and was “mooning” the two victims, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) report.

The driver of the other vehicle said he had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with Lamb’s vehicle and that his passenger said she was scared for her life at the time, the report states.

Officers managed to make contact with Lamb around 11:45 p.m. at near the intersection of Glassford Hill Road a Granville Parkway. When they spoke with him, he “was extremely intoxicated and very non-compliant upon being taken into custody,” according to their report. He also allegedly resisted arrest while being booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde.

Lamb is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, endangerment and resisting arrest.

