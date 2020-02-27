OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 27
Letter: Fear of history

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 7:51 p.m.

Editor:

In his letter “No Need to Fear” (Feb. 24), a Mr. Hayes tells us “many have little clue” and are “terrified” of socialism. His examples of socialism: Social Security, Medicare, police and fire, public schools, veteran’s benefits, national parks, FEMA, and the military. So this country had no history of positive achievement before the welfare state.

Before Social Security and Medicare, in our ignorance, we would have CHOSEN our own retirement/medical/death benefits through private companies, fraternal groups and unions, which a very high percentage of Americans did. No retirement advisor would refer you to a program like S.S. Public schools were funded entirely by local taxes. Now they are accountable to politics, federal oversight and outside advocacy groups that dictate their belief systems to students instead of teaching them how to think. Another lost CHOICE. For veterans, they would be better served with a privatized system.

For national parks, I have written in their guest registers; “I saw more birds and wildlife on the state land and ranches than I can find in your overgrown, low sunlight, low food producing for wildlife, and white-ash/crown fire waiting to happen lands.” FEMA is an inefficient, redundant, employment agency that takes tax money that could be better apportioned by the states. The military, like police and fire, are non-political and would only be declared socialist in countries like China or Cuba.

You imply our fear of socialism is based on ignorance. It’s based on current events and history.

Glenn Helm

Prescott

