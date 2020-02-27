OFFERS
Letter: Death trap for pedestrians

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 7:49 p.m.

Editor:

Death trap at Ruth and Whipple and justice for pedestrians and bikers; 94-year-old June Ruth, was hit in the crosswalk at Ruth and Whipple at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 10 walking back from the YMCA, wearing a reflective bright green vest. She had been hit at the same intersection a year or so ago. She thought the vest would protect her. She was flown to a hospital in the Valley with serious injuries; her condition as of today is unknown.

June hiked the Grand Canyon at age 86. She is an active member of Prescott hiking clubs, the League of Women Voters and Osher Lifelong Learning. A high school student was killed crossing at the Ruth and Whipple intersection just after the Maverick station opened. I did not read of any prosecution of the driver. The high school is just up Ruth Street. Whipple has constant heavy and fast traffic all hours of the day. Vehicles turning right on red are watching for gaps in the traffic not pedestrians. Should cars be allowed to turn red on right at this intersection?

Inattentive driving resulting in pedestrian injuries and deaths are not victimless crimes. A Prescott college student was killed on her bike by the Safeway at Copper Basin. An 84-year-old man was killed walking across Rosser. Pedestrians have been hit in the crosswalks down at the plaza. I haven’t read of any charges coming out after these deaths or vehicle assaults. The only thing I hear is “the drivers were distracted.” I think authorities should start holding drivers accountable. Maybe it is time for some pedestrian-only streets downtown. Maybe we need blinking lights at the crosswalks. Please let the council know it is time to protect pedestrians.

Ellie Laumark

Prescott

