Thu, Feb. 27
Kornukopia Calendar: Feb. 281-March 8, 2020

Corrie Sachs is Reba! — in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 4:58 p.m.

Ongoing

“God’s Favorite,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29; and Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1; and Friday through Saturday, March 7-8. Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth. www.pca-az.net.

Park Avenue Theater presents “Matilda the Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. $15 for adults, $12 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Friday, Feb. 28

The Met Live via satellite – “Agrippina,” 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $24 for general admission or $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.

Fridays with AZ Phil – The Elden Brass Quintet, 5 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $45 for a single seat, $85 for a pair of adjacent seats and $160 for a table of four seats, www.azphil.org/concerts.

Lee Brice with special guest Lindsay El, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Tickets start at $40.50, available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Fruit tree pruning demonstration presented by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County Extension Agent Jeff Schalau, free, 10 a.m., McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St., Chino Valley. No registration necessary.

Humboldt Unified School District 2020 School Expo, 10 a.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St.

Saturday Night Talk Series, “An Evening of Chanting to Open the Heart,” 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St. $5 donation, open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sunday, March 1

Faculty Showcase Concert, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $10 for general admission, free for youth. www.ycpac.com.

Gunhild Carling, 3 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Monday, March 2

“Frozen 2,” Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., first-floor auditorium, free, 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Iowa Wolves, 6:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10 for general admission, $9 for college students and military personnel. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Bolshoi Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” via satellite, 1 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $15. www.ycpac.com.

Yavapai College Trailblazer and Roughrider Big Bands - ¡Caliente! Concert, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $10. www.ycpac.com.

Friday, March 6

Corrie Sachs is Reba!, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, March 7

Kinder Prep, a free parent-child workshop for parents/caregivers and children from 3 to 5 years old, Arizona’s Children Association’s Prescott office. 1055 Ruth St, Prescott, 2 to 3:30 p.m., www.arizonaschildren.org or call 928-443-1991.

Banda Septima y Grupos Invitados, 8 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, free for 15 and younger, www.ticketmaster.com. 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

New York Guilbert & Sullivan Players in “The Mikado,” 7 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $32. www.ycpac.com.

Carvin Jones Band, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, March 8

Chicago, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $52.50. wwwticketmaster.com, 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

