Jaquez's 3 propels UCLA to win over Arizona State
College Men's Basketball

Arizona State forward Romello White (23) is defended by UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Arizona State forward Romello White (23) is defended by UCLA forward Jalen Hill (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 10:05 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez's 3-pointer with .6 seconds remaining gave UCLA a 75-72 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night and put the Bruins in a share of the Pac-12 Conference lead.

Jaquez was one of five UCLA players in double figures with 13 points. The Bruins (18-11), who were 8-9 and 1-3 in the conference at one point, have won six straight and eight of their last nine to share the conference lead with Oregon at 11-5.

Jake Kyman tied a career high 21 points, with 19 coming in the first half, and Jalen Hill added 13 for the Bruins.

Tyger Campbell tied it at 72 with a free throw in the final minute but the Bruins were called for a lane violation on the second attempt. Remy Martin — who scored a game-high 30 points — missed a 3-pointer, which set the stage for Jaquez's game-winner.

Rob Edwards added 23 for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-5), who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona State jumped out to a 24-14 lead before UCLA responded with 11 straight points as part of an 18-2 run. Kyman scored 14 during the rally, including three straight 3-pointers. A 3 by Edwards pulled Arizona State within 36-35 with 1:04 remaining before the Bruins scored the final five points to go up 41-35 at halftime.

UCLA extended its lead to nine with 11:44 remaining on a dunk by Hill but the Sun Devils went on a 14-4 rally to grab a 60-58 advantage three minutes later as Edwards powered the run with eight points.

The lead would change hands four times over the final eight minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Alonzo Verge Jr. was averaging 20.6 points off the bench during the Sun Devils winning streak but struggled against the Bruins. The junior guard was saddled with early foul trouble and had just 12 points in 23 minutes before fouling out.

UCLA: Campbell had a career high 14 assists, marking his second straight game with 10 or more. He had 11 in last Saturday's win at Colorado.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Remains in Los Angeles to face Southern California on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Arizona on Saturday in its last home game of the season.

