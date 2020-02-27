Hambrick’s perfect game propels Bears to 19-0 victory in season opener

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Well that’s one way to open the season.

Coming into this season, it was obvious Bradshaw Mountain softball was going to be good, especially when you consider that they’re the No. 24-ranked club in the nation, according to MaxPreps. But the way the Bears came out in their season opener on Wednesday by routing Youngker 19-0 could give them a great boost of momentum going forward.

After bowing out of the state semifinals in 2019, the Bears — who boast plenty of seasoned veterans on this year’s roster — were itching to get back out on the field. Their hunger to win a state title this season was very clear as the Bears dominated from the get-go behind a masterful performance by All-American pitcher Jacie Hambrick.

“I thought we did a good job at starting the season stronger than we did last year by making certain adjustments and picking up off where we left off from last year,” Hambrick said. “I had set goals for myself today and one of my goals was to strike everybody out and that was just something I wanted to do to make my game stronger and I was willing to do whatever it took to make that happen.”

Bears’ head coach Sharon Haese said Hambrick set the tone for the team, striking out 14 of the 15 batters she faced on the day. The senior’s dominance in the circle completely nullified Youngker’s offense, which allowed the Bears’ bats to run riot at the dish.

The Bears’ second All-American pitcher/shortstop Caitlynn Neal got the ball rolling on offense as she recorded the team’s first base hit on the season. This set up the Bears’ first RBI of 2020 as super slugger Madisen Duryea smacked an RBI double to plate Neal and essentially open the flood gates.

Bradshaw Mountain went on to score five runs in the first inning, five runs in the second, six runs in the third and three runs in the fourth. Nearly all of Bradshaw Mountain’s starters recorded at least one RBI.

“Everybody contributed. Everybody’s got to focus and everybody knows what their job is to do out there,” Haese said. “We wanted good pitch selection, we wanted to be patient and we wanted to get a good swing on the ball, whatever the pitcher gave us. And I thought we did a great job all the way though the lineup and hopefully we can just continue on with that.”

Duryea (4-for-4) and Layla Stouder (2-for-3) each tallied a homer on Wednesday but Neal owned the hottest bat of the game as she crushed three 2-run home runs and went a perfect 4-for-4 on the day.

“I was super relaxed today. I wasn’t thinking home runs at all. I was just trying to make solid contact and aim opposite field but it just worked out today,” Neal said.

In the final frame, Hambrick was on the verge of fanning every batter she faced before the mercy rule went into effect. However, Youngker’s final batter made contact on Hambrick’s pitch, but it ended being a slow roller straight to first base, which was easily corralled for the final out.

UP NEXT

The road to a state championship will hit its second stop on Thursday as the Bears will play their second leg of a back-to-back by hosting Washington at 4 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.