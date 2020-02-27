At a Glance: Learn about the Great Whiskey Row Fire of 1900

Learn about the Great Whiskey Row Fire of 1900

A fire of frightening magnitude was not a question of “IF” but ‘WHEN’ in Prescott at the turn of the century, 1900.

Brad Courtney offers a pictorial presentation of that hot Prescott night, July 14, when a devastating fire ripped away the heart of this mountain town, according to newspaper reports of the day.

Learn the details of this blazing inferno at a free lecture on Saturday, Feb. 29, beginning at 2 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum. Limited seating available.

Courtney, a local author, describes what happened, what caused it and how it became the raging inferno that laid waste to so much of the downtown that “... little remains of Prescott but its homes.”

Within a year’s time, most of Prescott had been rebuilt in a much more substantial and aesthetic manner.



But Courtney identifies that the Great Fire was, without question, a pivotal event in Prescot history.

Sharlot Hall Museum is at 415 W. Gurley St., west of the courthouse plaza. Call 928-445-3122 for information.

Hear a talk on frontier life at the Western Heritage Center

Wyatt Earp, the great-grandnephew of Wyatt Earp, will be at the Western Heritage Center at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29-March 1, for a presentation titled “A Life on the Frontier – The Story Hollywood Didn’t Tell.”

Tickets are $20 at the Western Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seating is limited.

For more information, call 928-910-2307 or visit www.whc.org.

The Western Heritage Center is located at 156 S. Montezuma St.

See ‘God’s Favorite’ at Prescott Center for the Arts

Prescott Center for the Arts is putting on Neil Simon’s contemporary morality tale “God’s Favorite,” on the main stage with eight performances remaining.

Directed by Frank Malle, the show features Joe Benjamin, a modern-day “Job,” who has a demanding wife, ungrateful children and wisecracking household employees but when it seems like things can’t get any worse, he is visited by a messenger from God whose mission is to test his faith.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 27-29, and Thursday through Friday, March 5-7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth, available online at www.pca-az.net.



Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St.

Check out the Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo on Sunday

Get a look at some of the best services and products for dream weddings including music, photography, coordinators, floral, rentals, cake samples, food samples, wedding gowns and more with the Prescott Bridal Affaire Expo Sunday, March 1.

The largest wedding expo in Northern Arizona, the free event begins at 10 a.m. and is presented by StarStruck Event Planning at the Hassayampa Inn, 122. E. Gurley St.

For more information about the event, visit www.prescottbridalaffaireexpo.com or prescottweddinghub.com.