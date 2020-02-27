Garage fire forces closure of Valorie Dr. in Prescott Valley

Firefighters with the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA) responded to a call on the 3800 block of Valorie Dr. in Prescott Valley to find the garage portion of a home engulfed in flames.

Reported at 12:08 p.m. via a 911 call, the fire forced officials to close through traffic on Valorie Dr. near Warren Road.

The extent of the damage and if there were any injuries is unknown.

