Garage fire forces closure of Valorie Dr. in Prescott Valley
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 3:18 p.m.
Firefighters with the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA) responded to a call on the 3800 block of Valorie Dr. in Prescott Valley to find the garage portion of a home engulfed in flames.
Reported at 12:08 p.m. via a 911 call, the fire forced officials to close through traffic on Valorie Dr. near Warren Road.
The extent of the damage and if there were any injuries is unknown.
Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com as more details become available.
