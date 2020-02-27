Gallery Guide: Feb. 28-March 5

Fourth Friday Art Walk – Friday, Feb. 28, is the 16th anniversary of Prescott’s Fourth Friday Art Walk and it is free. Participating galleries will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. and you can meet the artists, enjoy food, libations, and have fun. With numerous galleries, wineries and brew pubs taking part, there are a variety of works meant to appeal to everyone, featuring established and emerging local artists with works ranging from regional and international photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wood vessels and wearable art. For more information, visit www.artthe4th.com.

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. “Adriene Buffington – Art Quilts & Jewelry” through March 25.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com. Limited-edition bronze from more than 50 of today’s leading sculptors, foundry tours by appointment every Thursday.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists – Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. “Something Personal,” featuring Deborah Gray’s “Wild Gypsy Studios” through April 18. “Impressions” in Spotlight Two through March 6.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. “Originals: Native Plants of Arizona” featuring original paintings by members of the Southwest Society of Botanical Artists through April 10.

Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Saints & Sinners: Spanish Colonial Art” through April 19. “Click: Expose the West” begins March 7.

Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Reflections” through March 21.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery: “An Odyssey: Beverly Rockwell-Ginnelly Retrospective Exhibition” through March 14. In the Main Gallery: “Making Our Mark through March 24.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. “Cathartic Colors from the Sol Sisters” – an artist reception for mosaic glass artists, Valerie Wilson and Janet Alvillar, during the 4th Friday Art Walk on Feb. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Archeology of the Soul” ends Feb. 29.