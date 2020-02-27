OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gallery Guide: Feb. 28-March 5

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:08 p.m.

Fourth Friday Art Walk – Friday, Feb. 28, is the 16th anniversary of Prescott’s Fourth Friday Art Walk and it is free. Participating galleries will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. and you can meet the artists, enjoy food, libations, and have fun. With numerous galleries, wineries and brew pubs taking part, there are a variety of works meant to appeal to everyone, featuring established and emerging local artists with works ranging from regional and international photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wood vessels and wearable art. For more information, visit www.artthe4th.com.

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. “Adriene Buffington – Art Quilts & Jewelry” through March 25.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com. Limited-edition bronze from more than 50 of today’s leading sculptors, foundry tours by appointment every Thursday.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists – Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. “Something Personal,” featuring Deborah Gray’s “Wild Gypsy Studios” through April 18. “Impressions” in Spotlight Two through March 6.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. “Originals: Native Plants of Arizona” featuring original paintings by members of the Southwest Society of Botanical Artists through April 10.

Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Saints & Sinners: Spanish Colonial Art” through April 19. “Click: Expose the West” begins March 7.

Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Reflections” through March 21.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery: “An Odyssey: Beverly Rockwell-Ginnelly Retrospective Exhibition” through March 14. In the Main Gallery: “Making Our Mark through March 24.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. “Cathartic Colors from the Sol Sisters” – an artist reception for mosaic glass artists, Valerie Wilson and Janet Alvillar, during the 4th Friday Art Walk on Feb. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. “Archeology of the Soul” ends Feb. 29.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Gallery Guide: March 8-14
Gallery guide: Friday, March 23
Gallery Guide: August 9, 2019
Gallery Guide: July 12, 2019
Gallery Guide: August 16, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries